Avaada Group will deploy 5 GW of solar, 1 GW of wind, and 5 GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity in western India to support grid stability and extend renewable power supply beyond daylight hours.From pv magazine India Avaada Group has signed a deal with the government of the Indian state of Gujarat to invest INR 360 billion ($4.06 billion) in renewable energy and battery storage projects. The agreement covers 5 GW of solar, 1 GW of wind, and 5 GWh of BESS capacity across Kutch, Banaskantha, and Surendranagar districts. Project commissioning is planned between 2027 and 2030. The ...

