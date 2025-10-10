Inderes Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Inderes lowers its guidance for the 2025 financial year: revenue will grow slightly or be at the previous year's level, adjusted EBITA % will be around 11%

Inside information, profit warning: Inderes lowers its guidance for the 2025 financial year: revenue will grow slightly or be at the previous year's level, adjusted EBITA % will be around 11%

Inderes Oyj, Company Announcement, Inside Information, October 10, 2025 at 11:40 am EEST

Inderes lowers its guidance for the financial year 2025 and now estimates revenue to grow slightly or be at the previous year's level, and adjusted EBITA % to be around 11% (2024: 11.6%). Previously, the company estimated that revenue would grow and that adjusted EBITA % would improve from the previous year.

September's project revenue was lower than expected, and the outlook for project revenue for the rest of the year is at the previous year's level. This is due to continued cost-saving pressures among customers, which is reflected in project revenue across all businesses and especially in Sweden. In the Events business, customers have scaled down large events or postponed productions. In the Software business, demand, especially for solutions that bring cost-efficiency to customers, remains good. The activation of the IPO market supports the target market's turnaround back to growth, but this is not materially reflected in this year's revenue. The company accelerates investments in international growth in line with previous plans.

New guidance for the 2025 financial year:

Revenue will grow slightly or be at the previous year's level (2024: 18.4 MEUR)

Relative profitability measured by EBITA %, excluding non-recurring items, is around 11% (2024: 11.6%)

Background to the new guidance:

The target markets for the main product areas are not expected to grow in 2025

Recurring revenue will increase driven by new products and openings of new market areas, project revenue decreases slightly

The company accelerates investments in international growth

Previous guidance for the 2025 financial year:

Revenue will grow from the previous year (2024: 18.4 MEUR)

Relative profitability measured by EBITA %, excluding non-recurring items, will improve from the previous year (2024: 11.6%)

Background to the previous guidance:

The target markets for the main product areas are not expected to grow in 2025

Revenue will increase driven by new products and openings of new market areas

The company accelerates investments in international growth

Inderes will publish its business review for January-September 2025 on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Inderes in brief

Inderes democratizes financial information by connecting investors and listed companies. For investors, we are an investing community and a trusted source of financial information and equity research. For listed companies, we are a partner in delivering high-quality investor relations. Over 500 listed companies in Europe use our investor relations products and equity research services to provide better investor communications to their shareholders. Our goal is to be the most investor-minded company in finance. Inderes was founded in 2009 by investors, for investors. As a Nasdaq First North-listed company, we understand the day-to-day reality of our customers. Read more: https://group.inderes.fi/en/