Nomad Foods Limited: Nomad Foods Names Dominic Brisby as Executive President & CEO-Elect; Announces Stéfan Descheemaeker's Retirement

WOKING, England, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), has today announced the appointment of Dominic Brisby as its new Executive President, Chief Executive Officer-Elect and member of the Board of Directors effective November 3, 2025. Mr. Brisby will work with the Company's current CEO, Stéfan Descheemaeker, for a transition period until Mr. Descheemaeker's retirement on January 1, 2026, when Mr. Brisby will be appointed CEO. Mr. Descheemaeker will continue to serve as a Director on the Company's Board following the CEO transition.

Mr. Brisby is an accomplished business leader with an excellent track record leading multiple companies in the consumer goods industry. Most recently, Mr. Brisby served as President of North America and Europe at Flora Food Group, a plant-based food company. Under his leadership, the business achieved its highest-ever market share in North America. In Europe he grew the business by developing a comprehensive strategic and tactical plan that transformed the P&L and enabled reinvestment in product innovation and brand relaunches to better align with consumer preferences. Prior to joining Flora Food Group, Mr. Brisby was Interim Co-CEO and Regional President at Imperial Brands, where he managed various regions with P&L responsibilities. Key accomplishments included reversing market share declines and implementing cost-saving measures that led to record profit growth in the U.S. market.

Mr. Descheemaeker, who has been the Company's CEO since its founding in 2015, will continue to serve as a Director on Nomad Foods' Board in a non-executive capacity beginning January 2026. During his tenure he led Nomad Foods through a period of fundamental changes in consumer trends and the retail landscape while overcoming multiple external headwinds. The Company successfully delivered nine consecutive years of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth through 2024 and, based on the Company's current fiscal 2025 guidance, Adjusted EPS is expected to have approximately doubled from 2016 to 2025 under his leadership.

Outgoing CEO Stéfan Descheemaeker said, "I am proud of what we have built at Nomad Foods. The Company has become the leading savory frozen food business in Europe and one of the largest savory frozen food companies worldwide. We have built a portfolio of market-leading brands in an on-trend category while attracting top-tier talent which positions the Company to win. After 10 years as CEO, I believe now is the appropriate time to transition to new leadership who can take the Company to new heights. The Board and I have been planning my retirement and actively working to identify my successor. I am delighted that Dominic has accepted the offer to lead Nomad Foods beginning in January 2026, and I look forward to supporting him from my role on the Board."

Noam Gottesman, Nomad Foods' Co-Chairman and Founder, commented, "We are extremely grateful for Stéfan's leadership over the past decade and the role he has played in the succession process. Furthermore, we are pleased that he has agreed to continue to be actively involved with the Company as a non-executive Director. We believe the Company has tremendous growth potential ahead of it and we are excited to have a leader of Dominic's caliber and experience join us as the Company's next CEO. His track record of value-creation is impressive, and he brings a passion for brand building, innovation and cost discipline that we believe will position the Company for success over the next decade."

Mr. Brisby, Nomad Foods' CEO Elect said: "I am honored to be appointed as the new CEO of Nomad Foods. The Company has truly iconic brands that sit at the intersection of several big consumer themes. It is well aligned with the trends of nutrition, convenience, value and sustainability that are reshaping consumer demand. I look forward to working with my new colleagues at Nomad Foods to unlock the Company's full growth potential and deliver attractive returns to our stakeholders."

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, has been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

