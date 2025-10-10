Opera Limited: Opera Co-CEO Lin Song Becomes Sole CEO

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) ("Opera," or the "Company"), a leading global browser and AI agent company, today announced that Mr. Lin Song, formerly Co-CEO, will now hold the role of Opera's CEO effective from today. This follows the decision of Mr. James Yahui Zhou to step down from his former CEO role after a five-year period in which they shared responsibilities. Mr. Zhou will continue as Opera's Executive Chairman.

