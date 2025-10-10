New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush revealed the October 2025 Best Design Awards honorees. The awards spotlight the agencies and brands redefining how design drives business impact across Website, Logo, Print, App, Packaging, and Video categories.





Each month, the Best Design Awards recognize exceptional projects that define emerging trends and showcase how design continues to prove design's power to shape perception, spark emotion, and strengthen brands.

Selected by a panel of industry experts, this month's winners exemplify how thoughtful creative execution can elevate storytelling, engage audiences, and transform perception across every medium.

The winners of the Best Design Awards in October 2025 are:

Best Website Design: Brandsite Ltd for creating STORIES Apartments' elegant and user-centric digital platform that boasts luxury aesthetics and seamless navigation. Best Logo Design: Cubby Studio Limited for developing Acorn Consulting's refined emblem and cohesive brand identity inspired by strength and tradition. Best Print Design: Coolgrey for transforming Heineken's "Brew a Better World" sustainability campaign into immersive environmental print installations. Best App Design: LunarLab for designing the MKSAP Audio Companion, a structured and intuitive mobile learning experience for medical professionals. Best Packaging Design: Attlas Design for crafting Sumo Brew's black-and-white line-illustrated packaging that's clear and witty, yet premium. Best Video Design: Badwerks Studios for producing a cinematic Miami Concours 2025 feature that captures automotive precision and the pulse of luxury through modern glitch aesthetics.

About DesignRush

Designrush.com is a B2B marketplace that connects businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

