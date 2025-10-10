Researchers at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) have published a review that looks at polycarbonate sheets as an alternative to solar cover glass. Their findings indicate that this new materials have a combination of low weight, mechanical strength, optical transparency, and thermal resistance that is worthy of further investigation.Replacing conventional solar panel glass with polymeric materials can reduce weight, avoid glass breakage, and unlock new PV applications where low weight is a key requirement, such as building-integrated (BIPV) and vehicle-integrated photovoltaics ...

