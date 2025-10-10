Anzeige
Freitag, 10.10.2025

WKN: A3DZZN | ISIN: US2214133058 | Ticker-Symbol: V67A
Tradegate
10.10.25 | 10:05
0,940 Euro
-0,79 % -0,008
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COSMOS HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COSMOS HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9801,00814:39
0,9801,00814:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2025 14:10 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Purchases an Additional $500,000 in Ethereum Pursuant to its $300 Million Digital Assets Facility

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2025, a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that it has purchased an additional $500,000 worth of Ethereum (ETH), bringing its total investment in ETH to $1.5 million.

This acquisition was executed pursuant to Cosmos Health's previously announced $300 million digital assets facility, which is part of the Company's broader strategic initiative to diversify its balance sheet and leverage blockchain technology within the healthcare and digital wellness sectors.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "We are pleased to continue our Ethereum purchases and reiterate our commitment to fully leveraging our $300 million financing facility. We are already seeing gains from our earlier Ethereum investments, and with increased usage and adoption, we believe there is potential for further appreciation. We view select digital assets such as Ethereum not only as long-term investments, but also as potential enablers of secure, decentralized healthcare solutions."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc., www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedInand X.

Forward-Looking Statements
With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website). The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise

Investor Relations Contact:
BDG Communications
cosm@bdgcommunications.com


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.