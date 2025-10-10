Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.10.2025 14:12 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BE OPEN Foundation: BE OPEN launches Design Equality with Innovation: competition for students focused on the UN Sustainable Development Programme

LUGANO, Switzerland, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DESIGN EQUALITY with Innovation is the 7th international competition in the SDGs-focused programme by the socio-cultural initiative BE OPEN and its partners. The competition is open to students, graduates and young professionals. The competition aims to encourage creation of innovative solutions by younger creatives, for a more prosperous and sustainable future.

According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Development, empowering women and girls plays a critical role in accelerating economic growth and promoting social development. Full participation of women in the labour market would increase economic growth by more than 10%.

BE OPEN would like to join in encouraging women's participation in innovation, community initiatives and sustainable small businesses by dedicating the 2025/2026 competition to contributing to achieving SDG#5, that is promoting the solutions that advocate and advance gender equality, meet the needs of women and girls, promote women as innovators and entrepreneurs. BE OPEN will reward the best work with grants ranging from €2,000 to €5,000, educational opportunities and a trip to a major sustainability-focused international event.

International entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, Founder of BE OPEN, speaks about the project: "For the past six years, we at BE OPEN have worked to support the SDGs by running international student design competitions. Each iteration has without fail impressed us with outstanding, well-researched, creative projects from young people all over the world. This time we hope to employ the intellectual boldness and creative power of younger people to bring us closer to equality and empowerment of girls and women, therefore creating more leaders of sustainable change".

In a rapidly evolving world, global challenges are becoming increasingly complex and interlinked. Innovative approaches are needed to improve the way we respond and adapt to this changing environment, where established methods do not always ensure impact. Achieving the ambitious Sustainable Development Goals - and notably the goal on gender equality and women's empowerment - requires transformative shifts, integrated approaches and new solutions.

BE OPEN strongly believes that creativity is integral in the shift to sustainable existence. To attain the SDGs humanity needs creative thinking and creative action. Design has a crucial role to play as an instrument or vehicle for the implementation of the UN SDGs.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-launches-design-equality-with-innovation--competition-for-students-focused-on-the-un-sustainable-development-programme-302580782.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
