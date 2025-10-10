











HONG KONG, Oct 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The shares of Golden Leaf International Group Limited ("Golden Leaf International", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", Stock Code: 8549), an established E&M (Electrical and Mechanical) engineering contractor in Hong Kong, commenced trading today on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.The shares were actively traded and closed at HK$2.15 per share, representing an increase of 330% compared to the offer price of HK$0.50 per share. A total of approximately 43.8 million shares were traded with turnover amounting to approximately HK$130 million.Mr. Ip Kam Yik, the Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director and one of the founders of the Group said: 'The listing of Golden Leaf International in Hong Kong today markedly enhanced its corporate image and opened for it a new chapter of development. In the future, the Group will continue to consolidate its market position, expand its market share, and capitalise on growth opportunities in Hong Kong. As a well-established player in the E&M engineering industry, the Group will further strengthen its competitive advantages, scale up its operations, strive for greater market share, and work diligently to deliver more substantial returns to shareholders.'About Golden Leaf International Group LimitedThe Group is an established E&M engineering contractor in Hong Kong with almost 20 years of industry experience, specialising in HVAC systems works. The Group also undertakes electrical systems works, and plumbing and drainage systems works. With intensive business relationship with sizable property managers in Hong Kong, the Group's project portfolio covers commercial properties across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories. The Group has developed a cloud-based "GL ERP" system to facilitate efficient project management, and is committed to promoting green development in Hong Kong's E&M engineering industry.From left to right:1. Mr. Wong Chun Kat Independent Non-executive Director of Golden Leaf International2. Mr. Lui Kwok Kit Executive Director of Golden Leaf International3. Mr. Ip Kam Yik Chairman, CEO & ED of Golden Leaf International4. Mr. Ernest Lee Member of the HKEX Listing Committee5. Ms. Cheung Fung Yee Wife of Chairman of Golden Leaf International6. Ms. Ip Tsz Kwan CFO & Executive Director of Golden Leaf International7. Mr. Lin Wai Chong Independent Non-executive Director of Golden Leaf International8. Mr. Cheung Kwong Tat Independent Non-executive Director of Golden Leaf International9. Ms. Stephanie Lau Co-head of IPO Vetting, HKEXMr. Ip Kam Yik, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Golden Leaf International, and Mr. Lui Kwok Kit, Executive Director of Golden Leaf International, strike the ceremonial gong to mark the opening of the market.Mr. Ernest Lee, Member of the HKEX Listing Committee, presents a souvenir to Mr. Ip Kam Yik, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Golden Leaf International.