Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
3 kritische Rohstoffe. 1 riesiges Becken. $2,26 Mrd. US-Finanzierung: Diese Aktie könnte die Nächste sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.10.2025 14:24 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jungbunzlauer champions sustainable, high-performance home care at SEPAWA 2025

BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungbunzlauer, a global leader in high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources, will present its latest innovations in home care formulations during SEPAWA 2025 in Berlin, from 15 to 17 October. Under the theme "Tabs, Powders, and Concentrate: Sustainable Formats for Efficient Cleaning Solutions," the company will highlight how ingredient and format innovation can reduce environmental impact without compromising performance.

Jungbunzlauer champions sustainable, high-performance home care at SEPAWA 2025

With the eco-friendly cleaning products market projected to grow 11% annually, reaching $71 billion by 2032i, brands and manufacturers are under increasing pressure to rethink how home care solutions are designed, formulated, packaged and delivered. Jungbunzlauer is addressing this shift with naturally derived, biodegradable ingredients in formats that cut transport emissions, reduce packaging waste and promote safer use.

"As the market for sustainable home care expands, companies have a real opportunity to differentiate while also advancing their Scope 3 reduction goals," said Franck Ueberschlag, Executive Vice President of Product Management at Jungbunzlauer. "Our portfolio is designed to help customers deliver cost-effective cleaning performance using quality ingredients that are both sustainable and fit for the future."

One highlight is Jungbunzlauer's citric acid-based rust removal solution, which will be presented by Carolin Southerland, Scientist at Jungbunzlauer, on Wednesday, 15 October at 12:15. Suitable for both industrial and household applications, the solution demonstrates that strong cleaning performance, safety and sustainability can go hand in hand.

Jungbunzlauer's presence at SEPAWA also includes sponsorship of the Sustainability Speaker Zone, reinforcing its commitment to industry-wide collaboration and responsible innovation.

Through its firm commitment to sustainability, Jungbunzlauer advances its purpose of leading the way in developing naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life. Sustainability remains at the heart of how the company innovates, operates, and serves its customers and communities worldwide.

For more information about Jungbunzlauer's commitment to sustainability for home, please visit www.jungbunzlauer.com/industry/home-care/

About Jungbunzlauer

Jungbunzlauer is a leading producer of high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources, serving industries from food and beverage, to nutrition, health, home and personal care, among others. Leading the way in developing naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life, we are a trusted partner offering a diverse portfolio of texturants, acidulants, sweeteners, minerals, and tailored solutions to meet our customers' evolving needs.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, with state-of-the-art facilities including large-scale fermentation operations across Europe and North America, we proudly serve more than 130 countries worldwide. Founded more than 150 years ago, Jungbunzlauer has grown into a CHF 1.3 billion company, driven by nearly 1,400 dedicated colleagues committed to a healthier, more sustainable future. Learn more at www.jungbunzlauer.com.

iZion Market Research, Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products Industry Perspective, 2025

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793320/Jungbunzlauer.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729543/5556035/Jungbunzlauer_Logo.jpg

Jungbunzlauer Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jungbunzlauer-champions-sustainable-high-performance-home-care-at-sepawa-2025-302580798.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.