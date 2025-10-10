This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Hollie Carek, General Manager UK & Global Head of Partner Marketing Strategy at UK-based OpenSolar. She urges women to invest in relationships and networks while curating group of peers and mentors who can support growth and open doors. "Gender diversity and inclusion bring significant benefits to the solar industry. Having diverse teams introduces broader perspectives, enhancing product design and strategic decision-making, both of which are critical in a rapidly evolving sector like ours. As an industry that's still growing massively, encouraging ...

