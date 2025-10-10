Kestrel Gold Inc.: Kestrel Partner Centerra Drilling Results at QCM Gold Property

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel")(TSXV:KGC) provides an update on ongoing drilling program by Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra", TSX:CG or NYSE:CGAU) at Kestrel's 100% owned QCM property located in the Manson-Germanson area of central British Columbia.
The QCM project is comprised of 8,729 hectares, centered over a 15-kilometre NW-SE striking segment of the Manson Fault Zone. Centerra holds an exclusive option to earn a 75% interest in QCM by making cash payments totalling $900,000 and completing $6,500,000 in exploration work, which must include a minimum of 13,500 metres of drilling, by May 7th, 2029.
A total of 7,276 m of diamond drilling was completed between 25 May- 29 September. Drilling focused on two areas of interest, located approximately 7 km apart. Drilling at the Main Zone was designed to validate historical results, test for preferred vein orientations, and step out along strike. Sixteen holes (4,455 m) were completed at the Main Zone (Figure 1; Table 1). Drilling at the 14 Vein was designed to step out along strike from historical results and test additional anomalies. Fourteen holes (2,821 m) were completed at the 14 Vein (Figure 2; Table 1). Partial assay results are now available for the Main Zone. Remaining results from the Main Zone and 14 Vein will be the subject of an upcoming news release once available. Drilling continues with up to an additional 2,500 m to be completed following up on new results at the Main Zone.
Figure 1. Main Zone 2025 drill hole locations
Figure 2. 14 Vein 2025 drill hole locations
Table 1. Drill collar details
Hole ID
Zone
Easting
Northing
Elev. (m)
Azimuth (GN)
Dip
Depth (m)
QCM-25-001
Main
400032
6172606
1171
56.8
-49.8
200 / 245.00
QCM-25-002
Main
399957
6172671
1163
53.5
-50.1
200 / 242.00
QCM-25-003
Main
399775
6172593
1192
90.0
-60.0
350 / 407.00
QCM-25-004
Main
399772
6172590
1192
2.4
-45.5
350 / 404.00
QCM-25-005
Main
399951
6172453
1235
3.8
-46.6
300 / 378.50
QCM-25-006
Main
399953
6172455
1235
89.8
-45.4
300 / 330.00
QCM-25-007
Main
400343
6172029
1109
358.2
-50.5
200 / 192.00
QCM-25-008
Main
400344
6172030
1109
88.4
-60.3
200 / 201.00
QCM-25-009
Main
400195
6172184
1136
358.4
-45.2
250 / 255.00
QCM-25-010
Main
400270
6172287
1169
357.0
-50.5
250 / 252.00
QCM-25-011
Main
400319
6171920
1086
88.8
-60.2
300 / 300.00
QCM-25-012
Main
400464
6171941
1102
0.3
-60.0
250 / 282.00
QCM-25-013
Main
400140
6172584
1153
53.2
-59.6
200 / 201.00
QCM-25-014
Main
399748
6172728
1147
39.4
-45.1
230 / 231.00
QCM-25-015
Main
399650
6172725
1151
37.5
-44.9
270 / 276.00
QCM-25-016
Main
399588
6172836
1127
38.6
-45.0
250 / 255.00
QCM-25-017
14 Vein
396166
6179106
1085
43.0
-44.8
200 / 201.00
QCM-25-018
14 Vein
395968
6179272
1077
42.5
-45.1
175 / 175.00
QCM-25-019
14 Vein
396042
6179348
1076
43.8
-45.1
175 / 175.00
QCM-25-020
14 Vein
395970
6179400
1056
45.0
-45.0
175 / 177.00
QCM-25-021
14 Vein
395969
6179399
1055
44.6
-79.8
175 / 174.00
QCM-25-022
14 Vein
396217
6179376
1081
43.3
-44.5
150 / 150.00
QCM-25-023
14 Vein
396239
6179313
1078
44.9
-44.9
150 / 116.00
QCM-25-024
14 Vein
396218
6178931
1082
44.4
-39.7
200 / 201.00
QCM-25-025
14 Vein
395931
6179235
1073
43.3
-46.5
275 / 300.00
QCM-25-026
14 Vein
395931
6179235
1073
43.7
-62.7
325 / 325.00
QCM-25-027
14 Vein
395908
6179319
1073
43.4
-45.3
175 / 175.00
QCM-25-028
14 Vein
395904
6179480
1025
45.6
-70.2
225 / 225.00
QCM-25-029
14 Vein
395904
6179480
1025
43.3
-44.7
175 / 195.00
QCM-25-030
14 Vein
395900
6179950
954
44.3
-43.4
150 / 216.00
Drilling Results
In the Main Zone, quartz veins are concentrated within interbedded tuffaceous volcanic rocks and greywackes, which dip to the southwest. Gold bearing intervals are associated with albite-sericite-carbonate-quartz-pyrite alteration. The mineralized trend is fault bound to the southeast, but open down-dip to the southwest and along strike of bedding to the northwest. The mineralized trend runs NW-SE in map view, however true widths of the individual mineralized zones for each hole have not been calculated. Reported intervals in Table 2 are downhole lengths. Results are highlighted by hole QCM-25-006 which returned 137.00 m at 0.522 g/t Au from 136.00 m, confirming historical assay results from the Main Zone. This interval includes a quartz vein bearing visible gold between 125.72 m and 126.05 m which returned 3.68 g/t Au over 1 m from 125.5 m.
Table 2. Partial 2025 drill results from the Main Zone
Drill Hole
Target Zone
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au ppm
QCM-25-001
Main Zone
15.20
29.50
14.30
0.972
Including
16.70
29.50
12.80
1.046
35.50
38.50
3.00
0.234
53.80
87.50
33.70
0.236
Including
60.90
61.90
1.00
2.307
101.25
128.00
26.75
0.309
Including
114.00
115.00
1.00
1.614
And
126.00
127.00
1.00
1.603
163.90
171.90
8.00
0.140
QCM-25-003
Main Zone
8.00
48.00
40.00
0.376
Including
17.00
18.00
1.00
1.256
And
39.00
41.00
2.00
2.465
56.00
57.00
1.00
13.6
65.00
96.00
31.00
0.381
Including
68.00
70.00
2.00
1.136
And
80.00
81.00
1.00
2.296
And
95.00
96.00
1.00
1.03
129.00
132.00
3.00
0.372
139.00
171.00
32.00
0.254
184.00
221.00
37.00
0.22
Including
209.87
211.00
1.13
1.13
234.00
239.00
5.00
0.439
248.00
289.00
41.00
0.228
Including
248.00
249.00
1.00
1.082
294.01
298.97
4.96
0.176
303.00
314.00
11.00
0.126
375.00
386.00
11.00
0.254
Including
381.00
382.00
1.00
1.323
QCM-25-004
Main Zone
23.00
26.00
3.00
0.273
32.00
44.00
12.00
0.129
56.00
147.00
91.00
0.245
Including
115.00
116.00
1.00
1.086
And
133.00
134.00
1.00
1.105
155.00
205.00
50.00
0.301
Including
163.00
164.00
1.00
1.691
And
172.00
173.00
1.00
1.344
And
174.00
175.00
1.00
1.518
And
204.00
205.00
1.00
1.174
213.00
216.50
3.50
0.317
222.00
227.00
5.00
0.218
235.00
239.00
4.00
0.172
245.00
256.00
11.00
0.317
Including
249.00
250.00
1.00
1.128
265.00
271.00
6.00
0.248
299.00
307.00
8.00
0.126
341.00
344.00
3.00
0.115
QCM-25-005
Main Zone
87.00
135.00
48.00
0.823
Including
93.00
95.00
2.00
1.393
And
103.00
104.00
1.00
1.386
And
110.00
125.00
15.00
1.57
And
131.00
134.00
3.00
1.329
139.32
149.00
9.68
0.292
154.50
162.00
7.50
0.344
169.00
172.00
3.00
0.518
Including
170.00
171.00
1.00
1.218
189.00
247.94
58.94
0.39
Including
206.95
207.90
0.95
1.089
And
219.00
223.00
4.00
1.083
And
226.00
227.00
1.00
1.093
255.00
272.88
17.88
0.3
Including
265.00
266.00
1.00
1.508
277.03
299.00
21.97
0.257
Including
297.00
297.87
0.87
1.215
303.02
332.00
28.98
0.153
QCM-25-006
Main Zone
67.00
69.00
2.00
13.027
123.00
128.00
5.00
1.142
Including
125.20
127.00
1.80
2.815
136.00
273.00
137.00
0.522
Including
137.00
140.00
3.00
1.951
And
148.00
158.00
10.00
1.133
And
163.00
167.00
4.00
1.618
And
179.00
181.00
2.00
2.521
And
194.00
198.00
4.00
1.3
And
230.00
231.00
1.00
2.107
And
238.00
239.00
1.00
1.116
And
253.00
254.00
1.00
1.209
278.83
284.00
5.17
0.153
310.00
314.00
4.00
0.119
319.00
323.00
4.00
0.105
QCM-25-007
Main Zone
50.00
53.42
3.42
0.142
75.00
82.00
7.00
0.133
89.00
101.00
12.00
0.525
Including
90.00
91.00
1.00
1.953
106.00
127.00
21.00
0.133
135.00
156.00
21.00
0.211
Including
149.00
150.00
1.00
1.148
QCM-25-008
Main Zone
55.00
81.00
26.00
0.245
Including
60.00
61.00
1.00
2.009
86.00
90.00
4.00
0.248
QCM-25-010
Main Zone
49.00
105.00
56.00
0.301
Including
66.00
67.00
1.00
1.211
And
85.00
87.00
2.00
1.75
111.00
139.00
28.00
0.232
QCM-25-011
Main Zone
85.00
90.00
5.00
0.328
QCM-25-014
Main Zone
20.00
55.59
35.59
0.196
70.00
109.00
39.00
0.244
123.00
153.00
30.00
0.154
191.00
214.00
23.00
0.194
Including
191.00
192.00
1.00
1.6
Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Sampling Procedures
One-meter-long intervals of half-split NQ core were sampled along the entire length of the holes. Core was split along its length by hand with a diamond blade rock saw. Samples were sent to Bureau Veritas, an independent laboratory in Vancouver B.C. where analytical results were obtained using FA430, a fire assay method for gold. Standards, blanks, field duplicates (quarter core), and crush duplicates were inserted into the sample sequence at a rate of approximately one QA/QC sample for every ten samples submitted to the lab. An initial review of the drilling, sampling and assaying procedures did not recognize any factors that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.
Quality assurance in the field was provided by the operator Centerra during drilling. The Kestrel QP was on-site 21-24 July.
Pat Lynch, President and CEO of Kestrel, states: "We are excited that Centerra continued drilling into October to infill at the Main Zone further testing QCM potential. Drilling at QCM's Main Zone returned encouraging results as the numbers dictate. The 14 Vein drilling results and additional drilling at the Main Zone will be made available as soon as we can return them to you."
Qualified Person
Greg Lynch P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who is also a director of the corporation, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
About Kestrel Gold
Kestrel Gold Inc. is an exploration company headquartered in western Canada and focused on the Canadian Cordillera. Kestrel has earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the QCM Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Manson-Germanson placer district. Kestrel has also earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2.5% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the KSD Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Yukon portion of the Tintina Gold Belt. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol KGC. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Corporation's website "www.kestrelgold.com" for further information.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information and statements in this news release contain certain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information relates to future events or the Corporation's future performance including exploration activity that could take place on the Corporation's properties or projects. This forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. The Corporation's forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
For further information contact:
Pat Lynch, President and CEO
Office: (403) 660-3329
Email: pat@kestrelgold.com
SOURCE: Kestrel Gold Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/kestrel-partner-centerra-drilling-results-at-qcm-gold-property-1085325