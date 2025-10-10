Kestrel Gold Inc.: Kestrel Partner Centerra Drilling Results at QCM Gold Property

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel")(TSXV:KGC) provides an update on ongoing drilling program by Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra", TSX:CG or NYSE:CGAU) at Kestrel's 100% owned QCM property located in the Manson-Germanson area of central British Columbia.

The QCM project is comprised of 8,729 hectares, centered over a 15-kilometre NW-SE striking segment of the Manson Fault Zone. Centerra holds an exclusive option to earn a 75% interest in QCM by making cash payments totalling $900,000 and completing $6,500,000 in exploration work, which must include a minimum of 13,500 metres of drilling, by May 7th, 2029.

A total of 7,276 m of diamond drilling was completed between 25 May- 29 September. Drilling focused on two areas of interest, located approximately 7 km apart. Drilling at the Main Zone was designed to validate historical results, test for preferred vein orientations, and step out along strike. Sixteen holes (4,455 m) were completed at the Main Zone (Figure 1; Table 1). Drilling at the 14 Vein was designed to step out along strike from historical results and test additional anomalies. Fourteen holes (2,821 m) were completed at the 14 Vein (Figure 2; Table 1). Partial assay results are now available for the Main Zone. Remaining results from the Main Zone and 14 Vein will be the subject of an upcoming news release once available. Drilling continues with up to an additional 2,500 m to be completed following up on new results at the Main Zone.

Figure 1. Main Zone 2025 drill hole locations

Figure 2. 14 Vein 2025 drill hole locations

Table 1. Drill collar details

Hole ID Zone Easting Northing Elev. (m) Azimuth (GN) Dip Depth (m) QCM-25-001 Main 400032 6172606 1171 56.8 -49.8 200 / 245.00 QCM-25-002 Main 399957 6172671 1163 53.5 -50.1 200 / 242.00 QCM-25-003 Main 399775 6172593 1192 90.0 -60.0 350 / 407.00 QCM-25-004 Main 399772 6172590 1192 2.4 -45.5 350 / 404.00 QCM-25-005 Main 399951 6172453 1235 3.8 -46.6 300 / 378.50 QCM-25-006 Main 399953 6172455 1235 89.8 -45.4 300 / 330.00 QCM-25-007 Main 400343 6172029 1109 358.2 -50.5 200 / 192.00 QCM-25-008 Main 400344 6172030 1109 88.4 -60.3 200 / 201.00 QCM-25-009 Main 400195 6172184 1136 358.4 -45.2 250 / 255.00 QCM-25-010 Main 400270 6172287 1169 357.0 -50.5 250 / 252.00 QCM-25-011 Main 400319 6171920 1086 88.8 -60.2 300 / 300.00 QCM-25-012 Main 400464 6171941 1102 0.3 -60.0 250 / 282.00 QCM-25-013 Main 400140 6172584 1153 53.2 -59.6 200 / 201.00 QCM-25-014 Main 399748 6172728 1147 39.4 -45.1 230 / 231.00 QCM-25-015 Main 399650 6172725 1151 37.5 -44.9 270 / 276.00 QCM-25-016 Main 399588 6172836 1127 38.6 -45.0 250 / 255.00 QCM-25-017 14 Vein 396166 6179106 1085 43.0 -44.8 200 / 201.00 QCM-25-018 14 Vein 395968 6179272 1077 42.5 -45.1 175 / 175.00 QCM-25-019 14 Vein 396042 6179348 1076 43.8 -45.1 175 / 175.00 QCM-25-020 14 Vein 395970 6179400 1056 45.0 -45.0 175 / 177.00 QCM-25-021 14 Vein 395969 6179399 1055 44.6 -79.8 175 / 174.00 QCM-25-022 14 Vein 396217 6179376 1081 43.3 -44.5 150 / 150.00 QCM-25-023 14 Vein 396239 6179313 1078 44.9 -44.9 150 / 116.00 QCM-25-024 14 Vein 396218 6178931 1082 44.4 -39.7 200 / 201.00 QCM-25-025 14 Vein 395931 6179235 1073 43.3 -46.5 275 / 300.00 QCM-25-026 14 Vein 395931 6179235 1073 43.7 -62.7 325 / 325.00 QCM-25-027 14 Vein 395908 6179319 1073 43.4 -45.3 175 / 175.00 QCM-25-028 14 Vein 395904 6179480 1025 45.6 -70.2 225 / 225.00 QCM-25-029 14 Vein 395904 6179480 1025 43.3 -44.7 175 / 195.00 QCM-25-030 14 Vein 395900 6179950 954 44.3 -43.4 150 / 216.00

Drilling Results

In the Main Zone, quartz veins are concentrated within interbedded tuffaceous volcanic rocks and greywackes, which dip to the southwest. Gold bearing intervals are associated with albite-sericite-carbonate-quartz-pyrite alteration. The mineralized trend is fault bound to the southeast, but open down-dip to the southwest and along strike of bedding to the northwest. The mineralized trend runs NW-SE in map view, however true widths of the individual mineralized zones for each hole have not been calculated. Reported intervals in Table 2 are downhole lengths. Results are highlighted by hole QCM-25-006 which returned 137.00 m at 0.522 g/t Au from 136.00 m, confirming historical assay results from the Main Zone. This interval includes a quartz vein bearing visible gold between 125.72 m and 126.05 m which returned 3.68 g/t Au over 1 m from 125.5 m.

Table 2. Partial 2025 drill results from the Main Zone

Drill Hole Target Zone From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au ppm QCM-25-001 Main Zone 15.20 29.50 14.30 0.972 Including 16.70 29.50 12.80 1.046 35.50 38.50 3.00 0.234 53.80 87.50 33.70 0.236 Including 60.90 61.90 1.00 2.307 101.25 128.00 26.75 0.309 Including 114.00 115.00 1.00 1.614 And 126.00 127.00 1.00 1.603 163.90 171.90 8.00 0.140 QCM-25-003 Main Zone 8.00 48.00 40.00 0.376 Including 17.00 18.00 1.00 1.256 And 39.00 41.00 2.00 2.465 56.00 57.00 1.00 13.6 65.00 96.00 31.00 0.381 Including 68.00 70.00 2.00 1.136 And 80.00 81.00 1.00 2.296 And 95.00 96.00 1.00 1.03 129.00 132.00 3.00 0.372 139.00 171.00 32.00 0.254 184.00 221.00 37.00 0.22 Including 209.87 211.00 1.13 1.13 234.00 239.00 5.00 0.439 248.00 289.00 41.00 0.228 Including 248.00 249.00 1.00 1.082 294.01 298.97 4.96 0.176 303.00 314.00 11.00 0.126 375.00 386.00 11.00 0.254 Including 381.00 382.00 1.00 1.323 QCM-25-004 Main Zone 23.00 26.00 3.00 0.273 32.00 44.00 12.00 0.129 56.00 147.00 91.00 0.245 Including 115.00 116.00 1.00 1.086 And 133.00 134.00 1.00 1.105 155.00 205.00 50.00 0.301 Including 163.00 164.00 1.00 1.691 And 172.00 173.00 1.00 1.344 And 174.00 175.00 1.00 1.518 And 204.00 205.00 1.00 1.174 213.00 216.50 3.50 0.317 222.00 227.00 5.00 0.218 235.00 239.00 4.00 0.172 245.00 256.00 11.00 0.317 Including 249.00 250.00 1.00 1.128 265.00 271.00 6.00 0.248 299.00 307.00 8.00 0.126 341.00 344.00 3.00 0.115 QCM-25-005 Main Zone 87.00 135.00 48.00 0.823 Including 93.00 95.00 2.00 1.393 And 103.00 104.00 1.00 1.386 And 110.00 125.00 15.00 1.57 And 131.00 134.00 3.00 1.329 139.32 149.00 9.68 0.292 154.50 162.00 7.50 0.344 169.00 172.00 3.00 0.518 Including 170.00 171.00 1.00 1.218 189.00 247.94 58.94 0.39 Including 206.95 207.90 0.95 1.089 And 219.00 223.00 4.00 1.083 And 226.00 227.00 1.00 1.093 255.00 272.88 17.88 0.3 Including 265.00 266.00 1.00 1.508 277.03 299.00 21.97 0.257 Including 297.00 297.87 0.87 1.215 303.02 332.00 28.98 0.153 QCM-25-006 Main Zone 67.00 69.00 2.00 13.027 123.00 128.00 5.00 1.142 Including 125.20 127.00 1.80 2.815 136.00 273.00 137.00 0.522 Including 137.00 140.00 3.00 1.951 And 148.00 158.00 10.00 1.133 And 163.00 167.00 4.00 1.618 And 179.00 181.00 2.00 2.521 And 194.00 198.00 4.00 1.3 And 230.00 231.00 1.00 2.107 And 238.00 239.00 1.00 1.116 And 253.00 254.00 1.00 1.209 278.83 284.00 5.17 0.153 310.00 314.00 4.00 0.119 319.00 323.00 4.00 0.105 QCM-25-007 Main Zone 50.00 53.42 3.42 0.142 75.00 82.00 7.00 0.133 89.00 101.00 12.00 0.525 Including 90.00 91.00 1.00 1.953 106.00 127.00 21.00 0.133 135.00 156.00 21.00 0.211 Including 149.00 150.00 1.00 1.148 QCM-25-008 Main Zone 55.00 81.00 26.00 0.245 Including 60.00 61.00 1.00 2.009 86.00 90.00 4.00 0.248 QCM-25-010 Main Zone 49.00 105.00 56.00 0.301 Including 66.00 67.00 1.00 1.211 And 85.00 87.00 2.00 1.75 111.00 139.00 28.00 0.232 QCM-25-011 Main Zone 85.00 90.00 5.00 0.328 QCM-25-014 Main Zone 20.00 55.59 35.59 0.196 70.00 109.00 39.00 0.244 123.00 153.00 30.00 0.154 191.00 214.00 23.00 0.194 Including 191.00 192.00 1.00 1.6

Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Sampling Procedures

One-meter-long intervals of half-split NQ core were sampled along the entire length of the holes. Core was split along its length by hand with a diamond blade rock saw. Samples were sent to Bureau Veritas, an independent laboratory in Vancouver B.C. where analytical results were obtained using FA430, a fire assay method for gold. Standards, blanks, field duplicates (quarter core), and crush duplicates were inserted into the sample sequence at a rate of approximately one QA/QC sample for every ten samples submitted to the lab. An initial review of the drilling, sampling and assaying procedures did not recognize any factors that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

Quality assurance in the field was provided by the operator Centerra during drilling. The Kestrel QP was on-site 21-24 July.

Pat Lynch, President and CEO of Kestrel, states: "We are excited that Centerra continued drilling into October to infill at the Main Zone further testing QCM potential. Drilling at QCM's Main Zone returned encouraging results as the numbers dictate. The 14 Vein drilling results and additional drilling at the Main Zone will be made available as soon as we can return them to you."

Qualified Person

Greg Lynch P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who is also a director of the corporation, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc. is an exploration company headquartered in western Canada and focused on the Canadian Cordillera. Kestrel has earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the QCM Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Manson-Germanson placer district. Kestrel has also earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2.5% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the KSD Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Yukon portion of the Tintina Gold Belt. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol KGC. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Corporation's website "www.kestrelgold.com" for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information and statements in this news release contain certain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information relates to future events or the Corporation's future performance including exploration activity that could take place on the Corporation's properties or projects. This forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. The Corporation's forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information contact:

Pat Lynch, President and CEO

Office: (403) 660-3329

Email: pat@kestrelgold.com

SOURCE: Kestrel Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/kestrel-partner-centerra-drilling-results-at-qcm-gold-property-1085325