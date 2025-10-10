Anzeige
Kestrel Gold Inc.: Kestrel Partner Centerra Drilling Results at QCM Gold Property

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel")(TSXV:KGC) provides an update on ongoing drilling program by Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra", TSX:CG or NYSE:CGAU) at Kestrel's 100% owned QCM property located in the Manson-Germanson area of central British Columbia.

The QCM project is comprised of 8,729 hectares, centered over a 15-kilometre NW-SE striking segment of the Manson Fault Zone. Centerra holds an exclusive option to earn a 75% interest in QCM by making cash payments totalling $900,000 and completing $6,500,000 in exploration work, which must include a minimum of 13,500 metres of drilling, by May 7th, 2029.

A total of 7,276 m of diamond drilling was completed between 25 May- 29 September. Drilling focused on two areas of interest, located approximately 7 km apart. Drilling at the Main Zone was designed to validate historical results, test for preferred vein orientations, and step out along strike. Sixteen holes (4,455 m) were completed at the Main Zone (Figure 1; Table 1). Drilling at the 14 Vein was designed to step out along strike from historical results and test additional anomalies. Fourteen holes (2,821 m) were completed at the 14 Vein (Figure 2; Table 1). Partial assay results are now available for the Main Zone. Remaining results from the Main Zone and 14 Vein will be the subject of an upcoming news release once available. Drilling continues with up to an additional 2,500 m to be completed following up on new results at the Main Zone.

Figure 1. Main Zone 2025 drill hole locations

Figure 2. 14 Vein 2025 drill hole locations

Table 1. Drill collar details

Hole ID

Zone

Easting

Northing

Elev. (m)

Azimuth (GN)

Dip

Depth (m)

QCM-25-001

Main

400032

6172606

1171

56.8

-49.8

200 / 245.00

QCM-25-002

Main

399957

6172671

1163

53.5

-50.1

200 / 242.00

QCM-25-003

Main

399775

6172593

1192

90.0

-60.0

350 / 407.00

QCM-25-004

Main

399772

6172590

1192

2.4

-45.5

350 / 404.00

QCM-25-005

Main

399951

6172453

1235

3.8

-46.6

300 / 378.50

QCM-25-006

Main

399953

6172455

1235

89.8

-45.4

300 / 330.00

QCM-25-007

Main

400343

6172029

1109

358.2

-50.5

200 / 192.00

QCM-25-008

Main

400344

6172030

1109

88.4

-60.3

200 / 201.00

QCM-25-009

Main

400195

6172184

1136

358.4

-45.2

250 / 255.00

QCM-25-010

Main

400270

6172287

1169

357.0

-50.5

250 / 252.00

QCM-25-011

Main

400319

6171920

1086

88.8

-60.2

300 / 300.00

QCM-25-012

Main

400464

6171941

1102

0.3

-60.0

250 / 282.00

QCM-25-013

Main

400140

6172584

1153

53.2

-59.6

200 / 201.00

QCM-25-014

Main

399748

6172728

1147

39.4

-45.1

230 / 231.00

QCM-25-015

Main

399650

6172725

1151

37.5

-44.9

270 / 276.00

QCM-25-016

Main

399588

6172836

1127

38.6

-45.0

250 / 255.00

QCM-25-017

14 Vein

396166

6179106

1085

43.0

-44.8

200 / 201.00

QCM-25-018

14 Vein

395968

6179272

1077

42.5

-45.1

175 / 175.00

QCM-25-019

14 Vein

396042

6179348

1076

43.8

-45.1

175 / 175.00

QCM-25-020

14 Vein

395970

6179400

1056

45.0

-45.0

175 / 177.00

QCM-25-021

14 Vein

395969

6179399

1055

44.6

-79.8

175 / 174.00

QCM-25-022

14 Vein

396217

6179376

1081

43.3

-44.5

150 / 150.00

QCM-25-023

14 Vein

396239

6179313

1078

44.9

-44.9

150 / 116.00

QCM-25-024

14 Vein

396218

6178931

1082

44.4

-39.7

200 / 201.00

QCM-25-025

14 Vein

395931

6179235

1073

43.3

-46.5

275 / 300.00

QCM-25-026

14 Vein

395931

6179235

1073

43.7

-62.7

325 / 325.00

QCM-25-027

14 Vein

395908

6179319

1073

43.4

-45.3

175 / 175.00

QCM-25-028

14 Vein

395904

6179480

1025

45.6

-70.2

225 / 225.00

QCM-25-029

14 Vein

395904

6179480

1025

43.3

-44.7

175 / 195.00

QCM-25-030

14 Vein

395900

6179950

954

44.3

-43.4

150 / 216.00

Drilling Results

In the Main Zone, quartz veins are concentrated within interbedded tuffaceous volcanic rocks and greywackes, which dip to the southwest. Gold bearing intervals are associated with albite-sericite-carbonate-quartz-pyrite alteration. The mineralized trend is fault bound to the southeast, but open down-dip to the southwest and along strike of bedding to the northwest. The mineralized trend runs NW-SE in map view, however true widths of the individual mineralized zones for each hole have not been calculated. Reported intervals in Table 2 are downhole lengths. Results are highlighted by hole QCM-25-006 which returned 137.00 m at 0.522 g/t Au from 136.00 m, confirming historical assay results from the Main Zone. This interval includes a quartz vein bearing visible gold between 125.72 m and 126.05 m which returned 3.68 g/t Au over 1 m from 125.5 m.

Table 2. Partial 2025 drill results from the Main Zone

Drill Hole

Target Zone

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au ppm

QCM-25-001

Main Zone

15.20

29.50

14.30

0.972

Including

16.70

29.50

12.80

1.046

35.50

38.50

3.00

0.234

53.80

87.50

33.70

0.236

Including

60.90

61.90

1.00

2.307

101.25

128.00

26.75

0.309

Including

114.00

115.00

1.00

1.614

And

126.00

127.00

1.00

1.603

163.90

171.90

8.00

0.140

QCM-25-003

Main Zone

8.00

48.00

40.00

0.376

Including

17.00

18.00

1.00

1.256

And

39.00

41.00

2.00

2.465

56.00

57.00

1.00

13.6

65.00

96.00

31.00

0.381

Including

68.00

70.00

2.00

1.136

And

80.00

81.00

1.00

2.296

And

95.00

96.00

1.00

1.03

129.00

132.00

3.00

0.372

139.00

171.00

32.00

0.254

184.00

221.00

37.00

0.22

Including

209.87

211.00

1.13

1.13

234.00

239.00

5.00

0.439

248.00

289.00

41.00

0.228

Including

248.00

249.00

1.00

1.082

294.01

298.97

4.96

0.176

303.00

314.00

11.00

0.126

375.00

386.00

11.00

0.254

Including

381.00

382.00

1.00

1.323

QCM-25-004

Main Zone

23.00

26.00

3.00

0.273

32.00

44.00

12.00

0.129

56.00

147.00

91.00

0.245

Including

115.00

116.00

1.00

1.086

And

133.00

134.00

1.00

1.105

155.00

205.00

50.00

0.301

Including

163.00

164.00

1.00

1.691

And

172.00

173.00

1.00

1.344

And

174.00

175.00

1.00

1.518

And

204.00

205.00

1.00

1.174

213.00

216.50

3.50

0.317

222.00

227.00

5.00

0.218

235.00

239.00

4.00

0.172

245.00

256.00

11.00

0.317

Including

249.00

250.00

1.00

1.128

265.00

271.00

6.00

0.248

299.00

307.00

8.00

0.126

341.00

344.00

3.00

0.115

QCM-25-005

Main Zone

87.00

135.00

48.00

0.823

Including

93.00

95.00

2.00

1.393

And

103.00

104.00

1.00

1.386

And

110.00

125.00

15.00

1.57

And

131.00

134.00

3.00

1.329

139.32

149.00

9.68

0.292

154.50

162.00

7.50

0.344

169.00

172.00

3.00

0.518

Including

170.00

171.00

1.00

1.218

189.00

247.94

58.94

0.39

Including

206.95

207.90

0.95

1.089

And

219.00

223.00

4.00

1.083

And

226.00

227.00

1.00

1.093

255.00

272.88

17.88

0.3

Including

265.00

266.00

1.00

1.508

277.03

299.00

21.97

0.257

Including

297.00

297.87

0.87

1.215

303.02

332.00

28.98

0.153

QCM-25-006

Main Zone

67.00

69.00

2.00

13.027

123.00

128.00

5.00

1.142

Including

125.20

127.00

1.80

2.815

136.00

273.00

137.00

0.522

Including

137.00

140.00

3.00

1.951

And

148.00

158.00

10.00

1.133

And

163.00

167.00

4.00

1.618

And

179.00

181.00

2.00

2.521

And

194.00

198.00

4.00

1.3

And

230.00

231.00

1.00

2.107

And

238.00

239.00

1.00

1.116

And

253.00

254.00

1.00

1.209

278.83

284.00

5.17

0.153

310.00

314.00

4.00

0.119

319.00

323.00

4.00

0.105

QCM-25-007

Main Zone

50.00

53.42

3.42

0.142

75.00

82.00

7.00

0.133

89.00

101.00

12.00

0.525

Including

90.00

91.00

1.00

1.953

106.00

127.00

21.00

0.133

135.00

156.00

21.00

0.211

Including

149.00

150.00

1.00

1.148

QCM-25-008

Main Zone

55.00

81.00

26.00

0.245

Including

60.00

61.00

1.00

2.009

86.00

90.00

4.00

0.248

QCM-25-010

Main Zone

49.00

105.00

56.00

0.301

Including

66.00

67.00

1.00

1.211

And

85.00

87.00

2.00

1.75

111.00

139.00

28.00

0.232

QCM-25-011

Main Zone

85.00

90.00

5.00

0.328

QCM-25-014

Main Zone

20.00

55.59

35.59

0.196

70.00

109.00

39.00

0.244

123.00

153.00

30.00

0.154

191.00

214.00

23.00

0.194

Including

191.00

192.00

1.00

1.6

Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Sampling Procedures

One-meter-long intervals of half-split NQ core were sampled along the entire length of the holes. Core was split along its length by hand with a diamond blade rock saw. Samples were sent to Bureau Veritas, an independent laboratory in Vancouver B.C. where analytical results were obtained using FA430, a fire assay method for gold. Standards, blanks, field duplicates (quarter core), and crush duplicates were inserted into the sample sequence at a rate of approximately one QA/QC sample for every ten samples submitted to the lab. An initial review of the drilling, sampling and assaying procedures did not recognize any factors that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

Quality assurance in the field was provided by the operator Centerra during drilling. The Kestrel QP was on-site 21-24 July.

Pat Lynch, President and CEO of Kestrel, states: "We are excited that Centerra continued drilling into October to infill at the Main Zone further testing QCM potential. Drilling at QCM's Main Zone returned encouraging results as the numbers dictate. The 14 Vein drilling results and additional drilling at the Main Zone will be made available as soon as we can return them to you."

Qualified Person

Greg Lynch P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who is also a director of the corporation, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc. is an exploration company headquartered in western Canada and focused on the Canadian Cordillera. Kestrel has earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the QCM Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Manson-Germanson placer district. Kestrel has also earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2.5% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the KSD Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Yukon portion of the Tintina Gold Belt. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol KGC. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Corporation's website "www.kestrelgold.com" for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information and statements in this news release contain certain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information relates to future events or the Corporation's future performance including exploration activity that could take place on the Corporation's properties or projects. This forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. The Corporation's forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information contact:

Pat Lynch, President and CEO
Office: (403) 660-3329
Email: pat@kestrelgold.com

SOURCE: Kestrel Gold Inc.



