Trident Zoetic co LTD.: Trident Zoetic Strengthens Global Leadership Team to Advance Innovation in Rare Earths, Quantum Infrastructure, and Sustainable Technology

Strategic executive appointments reinforce Trident Zoetic's role as a U.S.-based global leader driving the future of rare earth independence, AI-powered data centers, quantum-ready materials, and next-generation sustainability solutions.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Trident Zoetic (www.tridentzoetic.com), a U.S.-based global enterprise developing critical infrastructure for the 21st-century economy, today announced a major expansion of its executive leadership team. The appointments strengthen Trident Zoetic's scientific, financial, marketing, and business development capabilities as the company accelerates its mission to deliver secure, sustainable, and technology-driven solutions across rare earths, quantum computing, AI infrastructure, and clean energy systems.

This leadership expansion reflects the company's continued growth across Asia, the Middle East, and North America and underscores Trident Zoetic's commitment to uniting science, finance, and innovation to power national resilience and global sustainability.

Dr. Jade Stinson Appointed Chief Science Officer

Dr. Jade Stinson has been appointed Chief Science Officer, where she will lead Trident Zoetic's global scientific research and technology innovation across rare earth chemistry, quantum-enabling materials, and advanced water and energy systems. In this role, she will oversee the research, development, and deployment of clean waste apparatus for rare earth refinement, leveraging advanced technology and strategic partnerships to establish sustainable, low-impact extraction and processing methods that align with Trident Zoetic's mission of environmental stewardship and industrial efficiency.

Dr. Stinson will also serve on Trident Zoetic's Knowledge Panel for Rare Earth, advancing the integration of critical minerals, AI infrastructure, and sustainable energy platforms. A globally recognized scientist and entrepreneur, she brings deep expertise in biotechnology, materials science, and environmental innovation, bridging breakthrough research with scalable industrial application. Her leadership reinforces Trident Zoetic's standing as a science-led global enterprise at the forefront of rare earth and quantum innovation, driving the development of clean, efficient technologies that power next-generation data centers, quantum computing, and sustainable energy systems.

Youdy Sanon Appointed Global Chief Marketing Officer

Mr. Youdy Sanon has been appointed Global Chief Marketing Officer, joining Trident Zoetic's executive leadership team as a key driver of global market strategy and brand expansion. As CMO, he will oversee worldwide marketing, communications, and partnerships, aligning brand positioning and investor engagement with the company's growth objectives across rare earths, quantum infrastructure, AI data centers, and sustainable technology.

A 20-year marketing veteran and entrepreneur, Sanon has led high-impact campaigns and multimillion-dollar partnerships for Fortune 500 companies, luxury brands, and cultural icons through his firm, Odagan Marketing Agency. Known for blending storytelling with strategic execution, he will strengthen Trident Zoetic's global reputation for innovation, trust, and impact, positioning the company as a category-defining leader in the global clean technology and digital infrastructure sectors.

Asad Sultan Appointed Global Vice President of Corporate Finance

Mr. Asad Sultan has been appointed Global Vice President of Corporate Finance at Trident Zoetic, where he will lead the company's global financial strategy, capital markets engagement, and investment operations. In this role, he will oversee the structuring of innovative financing vehicles, strategic capital partnerships, and sustainability-linked funding frameworks designed to accelerate Trident Zoetic's global growth across rare earths, quantum infrastructure, and clean technology.

With over 25 years in capital markets, impact investing, and sustainable finance, Sultan has held senior roles at Citibank, Daiwa, Macquarie, and Cantor Fitzgerald, and most recently served as Founder and CEO of Verdana International, a carbon-market and climate finance platform connecting institutional capital with sustainability innovation. His appointment strengthens Trident Zoetic's financial foundation, driving disciplined growth, investor confidence, and measurable environmental impact while reinforcing the company's position as a global leader in sustainable industrial and technological finance.

Dr. Edward S. Guindi, M.D. Appointed Chief Business Development Officer

Dr. Edward S. Guindi, M.D., has been appointed Chief Business Development Officer at Trident Zoetic, where he will lead the company's global strategy for partnership development, cross-sector collaboration, and international expansion. In this role, he will drive strategic alliances with governments, multinational corporations, institutional investors, and development agencies to accelerate deployment of Trident Zoetic's technologies across rare earth refinement, quantum infrastructure, AI data centers, and sustainable water systems.

With a career spanning healthcare, international business, and sustainable development, Dr. Guindi brings proven expertise in aligning innovation, investment, and policy to drive global growth. His leadership will be pivotal in expanding Trident Zoetic's international footprint and advancing its clean technology portfolio, reinforcing the company's reputation as a trusted partner in sustainable infrastructure and next-generation technology.

"This leadership expansion marks a defining moment in Trident Zoetic's global journey," said Avery Hong, president of Trident Zoetic. "Dr. Stinson's scientific excellence, Youdy Sanon's marketing and brand leadership, Asad Sultan's financial stewardship, and Dr. Guindi's partnership strategy form a leadership ecosystem built for scale. Together, they strengthen Trident Zoetic's ability to lead in rare earths, quantum infrastructure, and sustainable technology while advancing the world toward a cleaner, smarter, and more resilient future."

About Trident Zoetic

Trident Zoetic is a U.S.-based global company pioneering the convergence of rare earth independence, quantum-ready materials, AI/data-center infrastructure, and sustainable water and energy systems. With operations spanning Asia, the Middle East, and North America, Trident Zoetic builds the critical technologies powering the next generation of industrial and digital economies.

By integrating critical minerals, clean baseload power, and advanced water systems, the company enables national resilience, industrial sovereignty, and accelerated NetZero goals. Trident Zoetic's mission is to deliver transformative, scalable solutions that secure the resources, data, and energy infrastructure defining the future of innovation.

