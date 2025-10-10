Landmark OxGen AI Summit 2025 to Host Leaders Exploring AI Adoption, Societal Impacts, and Agentic AI Frontier

Oxford Generative AI Summit 2025

OXFORD, England, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oxford Generative AI Summit ('OxGen AI Summit'), a landmark Summit hosted by OxGen AI, is set to take place on October 16-17, 2025, at the Cheng Kar Shun Digital Hub, a state-of-the-art venue at Jesus College, University of Oxford. The Summit will convene over 200 in-person attendees for multi-stakeholder dialogue on the adoption, future, and increasingly profound societal implications of generative AI.

The Summit is designed for leaders across business, government, academia, and the media who are grappling with the enterprise value, future, and societal implications of a world transformed by AI. The intimate, two-day event will feature keynotes, panels, and fireside chats led by distinguished leaders, fostering cross-sector participation and dialogue.

The Summit will feature a diverse and distinguished group of over 50 speakers from the UK and beyond, including but not limited to: Matt Clifford CBE (Cofounder of Entrepreneurs First (EF)) James Manyika (Senior Vice President, Research, Labs, Technology & Society, Google and Alphabet), Kanishka Narayan, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, Peter Hill (Chief Technology Officer, Synthesia), Euan Blair MBE (Founder & CEO of Multiverse), Gina Neff, Executive Director, Minderoo Centre for Technology & Democracy), Nighat Dad, Board Member at the Oversight Board, Prashanth Chandrasekar (CEO, Stack Overflow), Professor Sir Nigel Shadbolt (Leading AI researcher), Prof. Philip Torr, FREng, FRS (Prof. of Engineering Science and Research Chair in Computer Vision & Machine Learning), Kenneth Cukier (Deputy Executive Editor, The Economist), Dr. Daniel Hulme (Chief AI Officer, WPP, CEO, Satalia, & CEO, Conscium), Professor Lord (Lionel) Tarassenko CBE FREng FMedSci, and many more leading voices.

The agenda is structured around two critical pillars: 1) The Frontier of Generative and Agentic AI Adoption, which will explore how can leaders unlock value from, and stay ahead, of developments in AI, and 2) Generative AI & Society, which will explore the increasingly profound societal impacts of AI, such as the way we work, learn, and create and consume online information.

"As AI is increasingly integrated into our society and the economy, the OxGen AI Summit has emerged as a leading forum for leaders to share insights on how they are harnessing this technology and how it is transforming the ways we live and work," said Cassidy Bereskin, founder of OxGen AI. "We are honored to welcome the foremost multi-stakeholder leaders to Oxford and provide a forum for meaningful dialogue to help shape the future of generative AI and society."

"AI is at a pivotal moment, as advancements accelerate at an ever-increasing rate," said Cristina Lawrence, EVP, Consumer and Content Experience at Razorfish. "We are proud to be leading important conversations with the top voices in business and public policy at the Oxford Generative AI summit for the third consecutive year as we continue to shape the future of this transformative technology."

"Generative AI has revolutionised how quickly we can create and deploy software, but hardware has struggled to keep pace. At XMOS, we believe the next frontier is generative system design - where entire systems, not just applications, can be created and reimagined in minutes," said Mark Lippett, CEO, XMOS. "We're excited to explore what this means for developers, businesses and society at the Oxford Generative AI Summit, alongside leaders who are shaping the future of this transformative technology."

"AI is poised to impact the way people communicate and collaborate, the way we buy and sell, and the way we educate and learn. It is by coordinating across many different backgrounds, sectors, and disciplines in events like OxGen that we make the most of this explosive technology," said Neal Riley, AI Innovation Lead, The Adaptavist Group. "We are very proud, on behalf of Salable and our parent, The Adaptavist Group, to be a part of the journey to safe, reliable, and beneficial AI."

