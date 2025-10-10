Token Communities Ltd.: The Largest House Boat Resort in the U.S. is Being Planned

TKCM is Teaming up with ASC to co-develop Paradise Island in Florida

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities ( OTC ID / Stock Symbol:TKCM ) on October 7th, 2025 has started a J.V. discussion with American Software Capital ( D/B/A American Softbank Capital ) to co-develop the largest house boat resort project on Paradise Island, Florida.

According to David Champ, president and CEO of the company, as ASC Global Inc. is working on an ADU Space Capsule Prefab home project at its APOZ ( Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ) business park in Texas, and house boat just happens to be one of the ADU ( accessory dwelling unit ) products it offers, therefore it makes perfect business sense to utilize this house boat product on the Paradise Island project in Florida. These house boats will be operated as rental properties and operated by ASC Global Inc.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111.

SOURCE: Token Communities Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/the-largest-house-boat-resort-in-the-u.s.-is-being-planned-1084399