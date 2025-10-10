Anzeige
Freitag, 10.10.2025
Attorney Share and Clio Announce Integration to Streamline Referral Updates Through Automated Case Syncing

This Integration Empowers Law Firms to Automatically Share Case Progress With Referral Partners - Without Any Extra Steps or Duplicate Data Entry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Attorney Share, the premier legal referral platform built for attorneys, today announced a new integration with Clio Manage, the leading cloud-based legal practice management software. This integration empowers law firms to automatically share case progress with referral partners - without any extra steps or duplicate data entry.

Attorney Share: Facilitating Referrals For Attorneys

Attorney Share: Facilitating Referrals For Attorneys

By connecting Attorney Share with Clio Manage, firms can:

  • Provide case updates automatically: Work in Clio as usual and case updates seamlessly sync to Attorney Share, keeping referral partners informed without changing your workflow.

  • Build trust through transparency: Keep partners in the loop to strengthen relationships and earn more future referrals.

  • Save valuable time: Eliminate manual data entry and automate all status updates, ensuring both efficiency and accuracy.

"This integration represents a major step forward in removing friction from how attorneys collaborate," said George Durzi, CEO of Attorney Share. "Our goal is to make referrals effortless - from the initial handoff to case completion. By syncing Clio Manage with Attorney Share, firms can maintain full visibility with partners and strengthen the relationships that drive their practice."

"Trust is the cornerstone of any successful referral relationship and Attorney Share's integration into our product embeds transparency directly into the workflow of our shared customers," said Harsha Chandra Shekar, Vice-President Business Development at Clio. "By ensuring referral partners are always kept in the loop automatically through Clio Manage, we are helping attorneys build stronger, more reliable professional networks that will pay dividends for years to come."

Attorney Share is the trusted referral infrastructure for modern law firms, enabling attorneys to manage, track, and monetize referrals with complete transparency. With the addition of Clio Manage integration, firms can now keep every referral partner up to date in real time - no extra steps required.

The integration is available now to law firms using Clio Manage. Firms can enable it directly through their Attorney Share account or contact support@attorneyshare.com for activation assistance.

To learn more about how the Attorney Share + Clio Manage integration works, visit https://www.attorneyshare.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Schwartz
Head of Marketing
pr@attorneyshare.com

.

SOURCE: Attorney Share



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/attorney-share-and-clio-announce-integration-to-streamline-refer-1084918

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
