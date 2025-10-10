Infinx Healthcare: Infinx Invests in Voxology AI to Bring Conversational AI Agents to Patient Scheduling

Strategic Partnership Adds AI Scheduling Agents to Infinx's Healthcare Revenue Cloud Platform, Helping Providers Reduce Hold Times, Improve Patient Access and Scale Contact Center Capacity

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Infinx, a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for patient access and revenue cycle management, announced today a strategic investment in Voxology AI, a healthcare technology company pioneering conversational AI agents for the front office.

The partnership integrates voice-first automation into Infinx's contact center solutions, expanding its end-to-end capabilities from back-office RCM to patient-facing front-office workflows. Providers can now deploy AI scheduling agents that reduce administrative burden, improve access to care, and enhance the patient experience, all from a single unified platform.

"Call volume, staffing shortages, and long hold times are crushing the front desk experience," said Jaideep Tandon, CEO of Infinx. "With Voxology's AI agents embedded into our patient access workflows, providers can offer 24/7 scheduling support without adding headcount, while giving patients a faster, more compassionate experience from the first call."

Voxology AI's flagship offering is now part of the Infinx platform. These voice-first agents answer inbound calls, handle appointment scheduling and changes, and triage complex requests, all in natural, empathetic conversation.

Designed to complement and extend Infinx's existing revenue cycle agent stack, the new AI agents:

Integrate directly into the platform's contact center module

Understand complex scheduling logic and EMR availability

Engage patients in English, Spanish, and more, any time of day

Reduce hold times and call abandonment, improving access and conversion

"Phone calls are still the #1 way patients schedule appointments. That moment is where both patient experience and revenue truly begin," said Aakarsh Sethi, founder, Voxology AI. "Together with Infinx, we're turning the front office into a proactive, AI-powered access hub where patient experience meets provider success."

The offering is available to Infinx customers in three models:

As a standalone SaaS module within the platform

As a tech-enabled contact center service, combining AI with live agent support

Or as a hybrid approach, adapting to operational needs

"Anyone can build a voice agent that looks good in a demo. But scaling that into a production workload that's accurate, resilient, and backed by real operations, that's where most fail," said Navaneeth Nair, Chief Product Officer at Infinx. "With Voxology AI and our human-in-the-loop infrastructure, Infinx is delivering agentic AI that works in the real world and scales seamlessly within our Healthcare Revenue Cloud platform."

Providers using Voxology AI have seen:

40%-60% reduction in front-office administrative call volume

5%-7% increase in new patient appointments

95%+ reduction in after-hours answering-service call volumes

Higher patient satisfaction across diverse populations

To learn more, visit https://www.infinx.com/request-a-demo/.

About Infinx

Founded in 2012, Infinx offers a unified Healthcare Revenue Cloud platform that combines AI agents, automation, and expert services to optimize every stage of the revenue cycle from patient access through payment. Trusted by 4,000+ facilities and 172,000 healthcare professionals, Infinx helps providers reduce leakage, stay ahead of compliance, and accelerate reimbursement. Learn more at www.infinx.com .

About Voxology AI

Voxology AI is redefining the patient front door with empathetic, conversational AI agents for scheduling and contact centers. Now integrated into Infinx's Healthcare Revenue Cloud platform, Voxology's voice agents automate inbound call workflows, improve patient engagement, and reduce front-office strain. Learn more at www.voxology.ai .

