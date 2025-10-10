Fusion: Omaha Staffing Executive Honored on SIA Global Power 150 List

The Global Power 150 list is not a ranking but a contemporary look at the most influential women in staffing. The list honors senior leaders and executives whose strategic vision and decisive actions help their companies grow.

OMAHA, NE / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Fusion's Chief Operating Officer Jenna Berg, JD, is being honored on the 2025 Staffing Industry Analyst Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List. Berg is being honored on the list for leading enhancements to processes supporting healthcare facilities and the clinicians staffed in them.

Jenna Berg JD honored on SIA Global Power 150 List



As COO, Berg oversees Fusion's vision for growth while leading the legal, business solutions, compliance and clinical teams. She has been with Fusion since 2022, initially joining the team to lead the company's legal function.

"Jenna is a strong leader and an amazing advocate for the healthcare staffing industry. She is more than deserving of this honor," said Fusion's President and CEO Corey Watton. "She has accomplished so much in her time here at Fusion and really embodies our core values of being humble, driven and positive. Fusion and the staffing industry are lucky to have her."

Berg holds a Juris Doctor degree and serves on the American Staffing Association Legal/Legislative Committee.

Learn more about Fusion and the company's dedication to Refresh Healthcare at workwithfusion.com/our-company.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

