Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
3 kritische Rohstoffe. 1 riesiges Becken. $2,26 Mrd. US-Finanzierung: Diese Aktie könnte die Nächste sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
10.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fusion: Omaha Staffing Executive Honored on SIA Global Power 150 List

The Global Power 150 list is not a ranking but a contemporary look at the most influential women in staffing. The list honors senior leaders and executives whose strategic vision and decisive actions help their companies grow.

OMAHA, NE / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Fusion's Chief Operating Officer Jenna Berg, JD, is being honored on the 2025 Staffing Industry Analyst Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List. Berg is being honored on the list for leading enhancements to processes supporting healthcare facilities and the clinicians staffed in them.

Jenna Berg JD honored on SIA Global Power 150 List

Jenna Berg JD honored on SIA Global Power 150 List

As COO, Berg oversees Fusion's vision for growth while leading the legal, business solutions, compliance and clinical teams. She has been with Fusion since 2022, initially joining the team to lead the company's legal function.

"Jenna is a strong leader and an amazing advocate for the healthcare staffing industry. She is more than deserving of this honor," said Fusion's President and CEO Corey Watton. "She has accomplished so much in her time here at Fusion and really embodies our core values of being humble, driven and positive. Fusion and the staffing industry are lucky to have her."

The Global Power 150 list is not a ranking but a contemporary look at the most influential women in staffing. The list honors senior leaders and executives whose strategic vision and decisive actions help their companies grow.

Berg holds a Juris Doctor degree and serves on the American Staffing Association Legal/Legislative Committee.

Learn more about Fusion and the company's dedication to Refresh Healthcare at workwithfusion.com/our-company.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

Contact Information

Leah Kemple-Bowen
Senior Communications and PR Strategist
leah.kemplebowen@fusionmedstaff.com
4025755625

.

SOURCE: Fusion



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/omaha-staffing-executive-honored-on-sia-global-power-150-list-1085164

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.