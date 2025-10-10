Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma to Present at Upcoming October 2025 Conferences

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 /Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients, today announced management will participate at the following investor conferences:

2025 Maxim Growth Summit

Date: October 22, 2025

Location: New York City

Investors should reach out to their Maxim sales representatives, or Robert Blum of Lytham Partners at aytu@lythampartners.com to schedule one-on-one meetings with Aytu's management.

Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025

Date: October 22, 2025 - October 23, 2025

Location: Toronto

Presentation Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/34SFNFBix4cZpKNiohrXeh/eV26zB4GZpybjQPU4g6xja

If you would like to schedule one-on-one investor meetings with Aytu's management, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please register here: REGISTER. Conversely, you can contact Robert Blum of Lytham Partners at aytu@lythampartners.com to assist in coordination.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's prescription products include EXXUA (gepirone) extended-release tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and a line of legacy products, including Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors

Ryan Selhorn, Chief Financial Officer

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

rselhorn@aytubio.com

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners

aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aytu-biopharma-to-present-at-upcoming-october-2025-conferences-1085165