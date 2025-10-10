Shelly Leeke Law Firm Announces Scholarship Winner

Congratulations, Charlotte Boulware!

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Shelly Leeke Law Firm's "Reducing Drunk Driving in Our Communities: What Can Students Do" Scholarship promised $2,500 to a student who could present the firm's representatives with a thoughtful assessment of drunk driving and the practices that might reduce the number of accidents seen from year to year.

This year, Shelly Leeke Law Firm and its scholarship selection committee are pleased to award $2,500 to Charlotte Boulware , a history major at Clemson University.

Boulware's essay on drunk driving highlights the specific forces that she thinks promote intoxicated driving as well as the strategies that might make the practice less prevalent. She takes a two-fold approach to the problem, addressing drunk driving amongst teens as well as adults.

When it comes to teens, Boulware recommends taking steps to reduce the peer pressure teens feel to drink. She also notes that teens in the process of drinking often feel more motivated to move from place to place, sometimes to avoid scrutiny and other times to embrace the "cool" aesthetic of intoxication.

She recommends making it harder for older siblings and adults to share IDs with teenagers or to purchase alcohol for teens in an effort to curb teen drunk driving accidents.

Boulware also asserts her belief that adults should face harsher consequences for drinking and driving. She highlights South Carolina's current consequences for drunk driving - a temporary license suspension, fines, and jail time - and recommends increasing fines to upwards of $5,000. She also believes that adults convicted of a DUI should have to participate in community service initiatives.

Shelly Leeke Law Firm and its South Carolina personal injury lawyers commend the thought Boulware put into her essay and her dedication to increasing safety throughout her community. The team hopes that her $2,500 in scholarship winnings will make it easier to turn her analytical mind to the questions of history that so inspire her.

Students interested in following in Boulware's footsteps can check back for updates to the "Reducing Drunk Driving in Our Communities: What Can Students Do" Scholarship 's terms and conditions ahead of the next submission period.

