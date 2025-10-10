Highlights

The company has created a video showing the differences between Natural Gas/Propane and Oxyhydrogen Gas

The video highlights the difference between the gases, with propane and natural gas being classified as fossil fuels, which create hazardous byproducts when burned

Oxyhydrogen gas is classified as a renewable energy source, with water vapor as its main byproduct when burned. Oxyhydrogen does not produce carbon emissions

The second half of the video focuses on the danger levels when a leak is present

Propane and natural gas leaks can lead to violent explosions

Oxyhydrogen gas when exposed to air is much safer but still requires ventilation to be explosion proof

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) (CSE: ENRT) ("Enertopia' or the "Company") is pleased to announce its latest oxyhydrogen video update. The video can be viewed at https://enertopia.com/hydrogen-technology/

The new video showcases the differences between natural gas/propane and Oxyhydrogen gas. The video focuses on two of the main differences that occur when the gases are burned; the byproducts of combustion, and the danger level when a leak is present.

This is demonstrated by allowing the propane gas to bubble up through water, where it accumulates on the surface, leading to a violent explosion. Further along in the video the same process is done with Oxyhydrogen gas, this time there is no explosion.

Robert McAllister, CEO of Enertopia, notes, "Our updated mobile lab testing continues to confirm the advantages of using Oxyhydrogen gas in multiple applications around the World as a far safer and renewable gas for our World today."

Our next video will focus on the safe storage of Oxyhydrogen gas, and on demand use.

Key Takeaways and Outlook

Enertopia's Oxyhydrogen mobile lab has effectively demonstrated the differences between the potential dangers of a propane leak, and an Oxyhydrogen leak.

The experiment showed that when a propane system leaks, the gases will build up, leading to a potentially violent explosion.

Further videos will show how Enertopia's patents provide safeguards against leaks, and why Oxyhydrogen can be a safer choice for use in home appliance applications

About Enertopia Corp.

Enertopia Corp. defines itself as an Energy Solutions Company focused on modern technology through a combination of our intellectual property patents in green technologies to build shareholder value.

