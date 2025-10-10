Wordsmith AI Appoints Tim Dorris as CRO to lead global expansion

Wordsmith AI has appointed Tim Dorris as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing deep enterprise software expertise to accelerate growth as legal AI hits its inflection point.

Tim Dorris, Chief Revenue Officer, Wordsmith AI

Dorris joins from Stensul, where he served as CRO of the marketing creation platform that helps enterprise teams streamline campaign workflows. His track record scaling B2B software companies positions him to drive Wordsmith's next chapter as in-house legal teams increasingly adopt AI to reclaim time from repetitive work.

"Tim's appointment is a sign of our ambition, we are going to start aggressively scaling Wordsmith," said Ross McNairn, CEO of Wordsmith AI. "Tim is an exceptional operator who knows how to build world-class enterprise sales motions."

The hire comes as demand accelerates for AI to eliminate document drudgery and free up legal teams' time to focus on strategic work. Wordsmith's platform automates the document analysis and contract review that traditionally consumes hours of legal professionals' time.

"The legal space is perfectly suited for generative and agentic AI, and it's a massive market," said Tim Dorris. "What drew me to Wordsmith was the pace of product development and how tightly it aligns with customer value. Speed is the advantage in a fast-moving market, and I don't see anyone moving at Wordsmith's pace. More importantly, the market has shifted from asking 'if' AI makes sense to planning 'when' and 'how' to deploy it. That's exactly when you want to scale."

Dorris will lead all revenue functions, including sales, customer success, and business development, as Wordsmith competes in a rapidly expanding market alongside players like Legora and Harvey.

The legal AI sector has seen a surge in investment as firms recognize technology's potential to transform workflows. Wordsmith's focus on in-house teams targets an underserved segment that has historically relied on manual processes for routine legal work.

About Wordsmith AI

Wordsmith AI provides legal automation tools specifically designed for in-house legal departments. The platform enables procurement, sales, and finance teams to access instant legal support for drafting contracts, completing compliance questionnaires, and answering legal queries without bypassing legal review. Legal teams can create and manage custom playbooks, templates, and knowledge bases, ensuring all outputs are accurate and compliant. Wordsmith integrates seamlessly with Slack, Notion, Confluence, Zapier, Sharepoint and email, and features robust security and privacy controls so legal teams can scale support across the business without compromising quality or control.

For more information, please visit: https://www.wordsmith.ai/

