INNOPOLIS(The Korea Innovation Foundation): INNOPOLIS Brings Korea's Top 10 R&D Startups to Dubai for GITEX Expand North Star 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Innovation Foundation (INNOPOLIS) announced its participation in GITEX Expand North Star 2025, where it will showcase ten of Korea's most promising R&D-based startups at the INNOPOLIS Pavilion (Hall 9, Booth H9-C30) in Dubai Harbour from October 12-15, 2025.

Ahead of the exhibition, INNOPOLIS will also host the INNOPOLIS Global Demo Day on October 11, 2025, at the Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai. The event will gather global investors, venture capitalists, and innovation leaders for a one-day showcase of deep-tech excellence from Korea's top research-based ventures.

Accelerating Global Growth for R&D Startups

As a leading government-backed innovation platform, INNOPOLIS has been instrumental in nurturing startups emerging from Korea's R&D ecosystem. Through incubation, acceleration, and commercialization programs, INNOPOLIS connects research institutions, academia, industry, and investors to transform breakthrough technologies into globally competitive businesses.

Under the theme "INNOPOLIS brings 10 selective startups to GITEX ENS 2025," this year's participation highlights innovations across AI, DeepTech, Smart City, BioTech, HealthTech, Tourism and so on. The initiative reflects Korea's strength in R&D-driven entrepreneurship and its commitment to expanding international collaboration.

Connecting Innovation with Investment

The INNOPOLIS Global Demo Day will feature ten startups that have undergone a one-year acceleration and IR pitching program, preparing them for global market entry. The event provides a unique opportunity for investors to engage directly with Korea's top R&D startups and explore potential partnerships in cutting-edge technology sectors.

Participants will include venture capital firms, accelerators, global corporates, and government representatives, making the Demo Day a gateway for investment into Korea's deep-tech ecosystem.

Showcasing R&D-Driven Innovation

At the INNOPOLIS Pavilion, visitors can experience next-generation technologies that combine research excellence with market-ready solutions. The pavilion will serve as a hub for business matching, investor networking, and partnership development throughout GITEX ENS 2025.

Through GITEX ENS and the INNOPOLIS Global Demo Day, INNOPOLIS aims to connect Korea's R&D startups with the global innovation ecosystem.

Event Details

INNOPOLIS Global Demo Day: October 11, 2025 | Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai | 5:00-8:00 PM | Registration: yuna@miceleech.com

INNOPOLIS Pavilion @ GITEX Expand North Star 2025: October 12-15, 2025 | Dubai Harbour, Hall 9, Booth H9-C30

For more information, visit https://www.innopolis.or.kr.

