Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Boost Health AI today announced its launch as a healthcare Agentic AI company that leverages AI Agents to unlock the payer rulebook and rewire health plan operations for efficiency, compliance, and scale. Unlike SaaS platforms or point solutions that create vendor lock-in, Boost enables payers to own, extend, and control their AI solutions and underlying IP assets - a fundamental differentiator that ensures long-term flexibility, transparency, and enterprise-wide impact.

Healthcare payers are under mounting pressure as costs rise and regulations grow more complex, while traditional efficiency levers fall short. Boost Health AI addresses these challenges by unlocking the payer rulebook-using healthcare-specific AI Agents that turn complex policies, contracts, and guidelines into machine-readable, auditable, and reusable intelligence. These capabilities power a growing library of Solution Blueprints that automate and optimize high-friction workflows such as claims processing, utilization and care management, and compliance validation-reducing administrative burden, accelerating turnaround times, and improving member and provider experiences.

"Healthcare payers have struggled for years with the complexity of policy and contract rules that slow decisions, drive up costs, and create compliance risks," said Wyatt Kapastin, Co-Founder and CEO. "Boost Health AI unlocks the payer rulebook, making those rules computable, transparent, and reusable across the enterprise. And because clients have full control and extensibility of their AI intellectual property, they gain a durable foundation that scales without vendor lock-in."

What Sets Boost Apart

IP Ownership & Control - Clients license Boost's technology as perpetual, extensible IP they can control within their own environment, eliminating vendor lock-in and ongoing subscription fees.

The Rulebook Unlocked - Policies, contracts, and guidelines are transformed into reusable, computable assets with full audit-ready lineage.

Workflow Acceleration - Dozens of Solution Blueprints automate and streamline complex payer workflows, driving measurable gains in speed, accuracy, and administrative efficiency.

Audit-Ready Transparency - Every decision includes citations, versioning, and compliance monitoring.

Holistic Enterprise Impact - Agents work across functions, rewiring payer operations end-to-end.

Boost offers flexible deployment models-including client cloud, on-premise, and managed hosting-ensuring HIPAA/PHI compliance and enterprise-grade security. Payers can start with a low-risk pilot in 10-12 weeks and expand to enterprise-wide adoption at their own pace.

About Boost Health AI

Boost Health AI equips healthcare payers with specialized AI Agents that eliminate administrative burden and unlock systemic efficiency across operations. Boost Health AI empowers payers to deploy, extend, and fully control their AI solutions-built on technology they license, own operationally, and can customize independently. With this ownership-first model and deep healthcare expertise, Boost provides a durable AI foundation that accelerates outcomes, ensures compliance, and rewires payer operations for the future.

For more information or to schedule a Solution Selection Workshop, visit www.boosthealth.ai.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269764

SOURCE: Baden Bower