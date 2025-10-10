Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 9 October 2025 was 377.23p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
10 October 2025
