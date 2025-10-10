Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
3 kritische Rohstoffe. 1 riesiges Becken. $2,26 Mrd. US-Finanzierung: Diese Aktie könnte die Nächste sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A400C0 | ISIN: KYG2006G1313 | Ticker-Symbol: H4M1
Frankfurt
10.10.25 | 15:29
0,970 Euro
-1,02 % -0,010
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTRAL NEW ENERGY HOLDING GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTRAL NEW ENERGY HOLDING GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9701,02016:12
PR Newswire
10.10.2025 15:48 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Central New Energy Holding Group: Central New Energy (01735.HK) Debuts at World Energy Congress & Exhibition in Turkey

ISTANBUL, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 8th to 10th, the World Energy Congress & Exhibition (EIF 2025) was held at the Istanbul Expo Center in Turkey. As one of the longest-standing new energy industry events in Turkey, this exhibition received support from the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and attracted over 300 exhibitors from around the world.

Central New Energy Holding Group (01735.HK)'s subsidiary, CHG EnSOL Renewable Technology Co.,Ltd, showcased its CHG "C-STAR" series PV cells and CHG "ENSOL" series PV module products at booth I-238, joining elites from the global energy sector to explore new pathways for green energy development.

Central New Energy (01735.HK) Booth at EIF 2025 (PRNewsfoto/Central New Energy Holding Group)

At this exhibition, CHG EnSOL's booth became a focal point of attention due to the high efficiency and localized adaptability of its exhibited products. Powered by N-type TOPCon-4.0 technology, the CHG "C-STAR" series PV cells and CHG "ENSOL" series PV module demonstrated significantly improved conversion efficiency, effectively reducing the levelized cost of energy (LCOE). These products are highly compatible with the new energy application scenarios in Turkey. Whether in the hot and dry southern coastal areas of Turkey or the inland regions with significant day-night temperature variations, CHG EnSOL products can adapt to the local environment with their excellent weather resistance, ensuring efficient and stable power output.

CHG

CHG

As one of the "2025 Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises," Central New Energy (01735.HK) not only focuses on technological R&D and product iteration but also deeply extends its innovative vision towards the application end. In the future, Central New Energy (01735.HK) will accelerate the construction of a local production capacity system in Turkey, helping Turkey establish its own efficient, intelligent, and clean energy industry chain. This aims to achieve the dual goals of "Maximizing Green Electricity" and "Optimizing Energy Consumption Costs," providing local users with more valuable comprehensive energy services.

Central New Energy (01735.HK) booth attracted visitors from multiple countries. (PRNewsfoto/Central New Energy Holding Group)

As a leader in clean and smart energy, Central New Energy (01735.HK) will persist in addressing the challenges of "going global" with a long-term perspective, actively participate in project construction in key regions of the "Belt and Road," focus on innovation and expansion at the application end, promote technological inclusivity and industrial upgrading through practical integration into local value creation, deeply expand international business, and contribute CHG's strength to global green, low-carbon, and sustainable development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793381/Central_New_Energy__01735_HK__Booth_EIF_2025.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793382/CHG_C_STAR_series_PV_cells.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793383/CHG_ENSOL_series_PV_module.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793384/Central_New_Energy__01735_HK__booth_attracted_visitors_multiple_countries.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/central-new-energy-01735hk-debuts-at-world-energy-congress--exhibition-in-turkey-302580866.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.