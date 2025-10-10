Central New Energy Holding Group: Central New Energy (01735.HK) Debuts at World Energy Congress & Exhibition in Turkey

ISTANBUL, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 8th to 10th, the World Energy Congress & Exhibition (EIF 2025) was held at the Istanbul Expo Center in Turkey. As one of the longest-standing new energy industry events in Turkey, this exhibition received support from the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and attracted over 300 exhibitors from around the world.

Central New Energy Holding Group (01735.HK)'s subsidiary, CHG EnSOL Renewable Technology Co.,Ltd, showcased its CHG "C-STAR" series PV cells and CHG "ENSOL" series PV module products at booth I-238, joining elites from the global energy sector to explore new pathways for green energy development.

At this exhibition, CHG EnSOL's booth became a focal point of attention due to the high efficiency and localized adaptability of its exhibited products. Powered by N-type TOPCon-4.0 technology, the CHG "C-STAR" series PV cells and CHG "ENSOL" series PV module demonstrated significantly improved conversion efficiency, effectively reducing the levelized cost of energy (LCOE). These products are highly compatible with the new energy application scenarios in Turkey. Whether in the hot and dry southern coastal areas of Turkey or the inland regions with significant day-night temperature variations, CHG EnSOL products can adapt to the local environment with their excellent weather resistance, ensuring efficient and stable power output.

As one of the "2025 Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises," Central New Energy (01735.HK) not only focuses on technological R&D and product iteration but also deeply extends its innovative vision towards the application end. In the future, Central New Energy (01735.HK) will accelerate the construction of a local production capacity system in Turkey, helping Turkey establish its own efficient, intelligent, and clean energy industry chain. This aims to achieve the dual goals of "Maximizing Green Electricity" and "Optimizing Energy Consumption Costs," providing local users with more valuable comprehensive energy services.

As a leader in clean and smart energy, Central New Energy (01735.HK) will persist in addressing the challenges of "going global" with a long-term perspective, actively participate in project construction in key regions of the "Belt and Road," focus on innovation and expansion at the application end, promote technological inclusivity and industrial upgrading through practical integration into local value creation, deeply expand international business, and contribute CHG's strength to global green, low-carbon, and sustainable development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793381/Central_New_Energy__01735_HK__Booth_EIF_2025.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793382/CHG_C_STAR_series_PV_cells.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793383/CHG_ENSOL_series_PV_module.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793384/Central_New_Energy__01735_HK__booth_attracted_visitors_multiple_countries.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/central-new-energy-01735hk-debuts-at-world-energy-congress--exhibition-in-turkey-302580866.html