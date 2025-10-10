12BET, shaping the igaming landscape since 2007, has been shortlisted for "Best Customer Service" at the EGR Operator Awards 2025. This recognition highlights 12BET's commitment to building trust, transparent interactions, and placing customer satisfaction at the heart of its operations. Being named a finalist shows how 12BET's service philosophy sets new standards in responsiveness, empathy, and professionalism across its global player community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250923133256/en/

12BET's Customer-First Approach Earns Shortlist for Best Customer Service at EGR Operator Awards

In 2025, 12BET strengthened its customer-first approach with honest communication and transparent service. A structured Trustpilot review program invited genuine feedback from long-standing users, building public trust while informing service improvements. This reflects 12BET's belief that customer feedback should not only resolve issues but also inspire continuous learning and evolution.

"We are proud to be recognized for Best Customer Service at the EGR Operator Awards," said Rory Anderson, 12BET Spokesperson. "Customer trust is the foundation of our brand, and this shortlisting honors the dedication of our teams who serve players with integrity and care. Every interaction is an opportunity to reinforce our values and strengthen our relationship with the community."

For 12BET, being part of the 20th anniversary of the EGR Operator Awards is both an honor and a celebration of trust. On 22 October, the historic De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London will host this milestone event, and 12BET is proud to represent its community on one of the most distinguished nights in the igaming industry.

12BET thanks its players, partners, and peers for their continued support. The team looks forward to celebrating at the EGR Operator Awards 2025 and to advancing its mission of setting new standards in customer service and user satisfaction worldwide.

About 12BET

12BET, founded in 2007, is a pioneering igaming company with over a decade of experience delivering multilingual services across Europe and Asia. Recognized globally and ranked 17th by eGaming Review Magazine's Annual Power 50, 12BET has become a major force in the igaming market. Built on the core values of sincerity, fairness, and kindness, 12BET provides a secure, reliable, and exceptional entertainment experience for users around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250923133256/en/

Contacts:

Toomas Saar

Marketing Manager

pr@12bet.com