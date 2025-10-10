Nord Anglia Education: Nord Anglia's US Schools Recognised in Niche's 2026 Best Private K-12 Rankings

Nord Anglia schools ranked in the top 0.5 to 2% nationally

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education schools across the United States have placed amongst the top-performing private schools nationwide, according to the 2026 Niche Best K-12 Schools in America rankings.

NORD ANGLIA SCHOOLS RANKED TOP 0.5% to 2% IN AMERICA

This year's results place four of Nord Anglia's K-12 private US schools - The Village School; Avenues New York; British International School of Boston; and British International School of Chicago, South Loop - in the top 0.5% to 2% nationally. This reflects their commitment to delivering a high-quality, personalised education that supports students to thrive both inside and outside the classroom.

A trusted source for parents, Niche draws on extensive data from the US Department of Education alongside millions of reviews from students, families and educators. Its annual evaluations consider a wide range of factors including academic outcomes, college readiness, diversity, boarding provision and overall student experience.

Each school also receives an overall Niche grade, ranging from A+ to D, which summarises its performance across key areas such as academics, teaching quality, diversity, and extracurriculars. Nord Anglia's schools consistently earned top marks, with all of Nord Anglia's US schools achieving and A+ or A rating.

NORD ANGLIA'S STANDOUT NICHE RANKINGS IN THE UNITED STATES

The Village School, Houston, Texas

#15 Best Private K-12 school in the US

#2 for STEM in Houston

#1 for Diversity and Boarding in Texas

#2 in Houston Overall

#3 in Texas Overall

Overall Niche grade: A+

Avenues New York

#24 Best Private K-12 School in the US

Overall Niche grade: A+

British International School of Boston

#27 Best Private K-12 School in the US

#1 in the Boston Area

#2 in Massachusetts

Overall Niche grade: A+

British International School of Chicago, South Loop

#38 Best Private K-12 School in the US

#1 in Illinois

#1 in the Chicago Area

Overall Niche grade: A+

North Broward Preparatory School

#10 Best Boarding K-12 School in the US

#3 for Boarding in Florida

Overall Niche grade: A+

Windermere Preparatory School

#1 in Orange County, Florida

#6 for Boarding in Florida

Overall Niche grade: A

British International School of Houston

#17 in Texas for Private High Schools

Overall Niche grade: A+

British International School of Washington

#11 in the DC area

Overall Niche grade: A+

British International School of Charlotte

#9 in the Charlotte area

#4 for Diversity

Overall Niche grade: A

Nord Anglia International School New York

Overall Niche grade: A+

British International School of Chicago, Lincoln Park

Overall Niche grade: A

Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education, said: "Our US schools are ranked amongst the very best private K-12 schools in the country. These rankings reflect more than just academic success; they speak to the transformative experiences our students have every day. From innovative STEM programmes to inclusive communities and world-class boarding, our schools are shaping future leaders with the skills and confidence to thrive."

Learn more about Nord Anglia's top-ranked private schools across the United States and book a tour to discover more here.

Media Enquiries:

David Bates

Senior Communications Manager

+44 (0) 7787 135223

david.bates@nordanglia.com

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 95,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/5556206/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nord-anglias-us-schools-recognised-in-niches-2026-best-private-k-12-rankings-302580878.html