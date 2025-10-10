Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

BMG5361W1047

Issuer Name

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Keyridge Asset Management Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Dublin

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Ireland

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Oct-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

08-Oct-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.649000 0.000000 5.649000 13783919 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) BMG5361W1047 13783919 5.649000 Sub Total 8.A 13783919 5.649000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

With respect to section 3, the notifier confirms that with effect of the 1st October 2025, Setanta Asset Management Limited was merged up and into Keyridge Asset Management Limited, trading as Irish Life Investment Managers, trading as Setanta Asset Management, in accordance with the domestic merger regime provided for by Chapter 3 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014. Setanta Asset Management had previously notified its holdings of 9.899% under position holder ID PH001953 and Position ID PID00329923.

12. Date of Completion

08-Oct-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Dublin, Ireland