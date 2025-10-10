PriceLabs inc: PriceLabs to Unveil AI Tools at VRMA Las Vegas to Unlock Hidden Revenue

Leading revenue management software provider to launch two new tools for holistic revenue strategy

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / PriceLabs , the revenue management software solution for short-term rentals (STR), will unveil two groundbreaking new products at this year's VRMA Las Vegas conference: the AI-powered Listing Optimizer and Dynamic Minimum Stays -marking a strategic shift from dynamic pricing to a holistic approach to revenue management.

In an increasingly competitive STR market, revenue management is no longer just about pricing. Operators must optimize every element, from booking rules to listing quality. Even perfectly priced properties can lose bookings due to weak descriptions, poor photos, or rigid stay rules that prevent listings from appearing in searches.

PriceLabs' latest tools are designed to help property managers increase visibility, convert guests, and unlock hidden revenue opportunities across their portfolios.

Listing Optimizer: Turning browsers into bookers

The new Listing Optimizer uses AI to turn underperforming listings into high-visibility, high-converting assets. It analyzes headlines, descriptions, and photos against top competitors, then delivers data-backed recommendations. It might flag listings with too few photos, vague titles, or missing amenities that affect OTA ranking, giving managers a clear checklist for improvement. With thousands of listings competing for attention, the tool helps operators boost visibility and conversion through scalable, data-driven insights.

Dynamic Minimum Stays: Automating an untapped revenue lever

PriceLabs is also launching the industry's first Dynamic Minimum Stays, transforming static stay rules into a real-time revenue lever. Rigid minimum stay policies fail to adapt to shifting demand, leaving orphan nights and missed revenue opportunities.

PriceLabs solves this by recommending and implementing monthly minimum-stay settings for each listing, continuously adjusting rules based on live demand signals and future occupancy trends, while respecting operator-set boundaries.

Shortening restrictions fills orphan nights between bookings.

Lowering minimums last-minute boosts occupancy.

Extending stays for far-out periods protects yield.

This ensures managers can balance shorter stays that fill gaps and longer stays that maximize yield - automatically, property by property.

A Free Revenue Management Course

PriceLabs has also launched the "Fundamentals of Revenue Management," a free course that helps property managers think strategically about pricing, understand demand, manage occupancy, and maximize profitability with practical, tool-agnostic frameworks.

Richie Khandelwal, President and Co-Founder of PriceLabs , commented:

"Dynamic pricing was the first step, but the future of revenue management is much broader. The perfect rate is no longer enough. We need to ensure that properties are getting seen, rules fit traveler demand, and listings inspire confidence to book. What we're seeing now is a shift toward a more holistic approach, where every lever works together in real time to drive results. That's where the industry is heading, and that's where property managers will find the biggest gains in the years ahead."

