Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
3 kritische Rohstoffe. 1 riesiges Becken. $2,26 Mrd. US-Finanzierung: Diese Aktie könnte die Nächste sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.10.2025 16:24 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation: Haileybury Astana Opens State-of-the-Art Sci-Tech Hub in Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haileybury Astana, a leading British international school in Kazakhstan led by Headmaster John Coles, has officially opened the Sci-Tech Hub - a next-generation educational centre that integrates science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning in an interdisciplinary format. The opening ceremony was attended by Zhuldyz Suleimenova, Minister of Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, alongside Sally Axworthy, the newly appointed British Ambassador to Kazakhstan and other distinguished guests from the education and business sectors.

Photo Credit: Haileybury Astana

Located on the Haileybury Astana campus and spanning over 3,000 sq m, the new facility combines modern laboratories, flexible classrooms and collaborative zones designed to inspire innovation and hands-on learning among students. The Hub features robotics and mathematics laboratories, 3D-visualisation classrooms and interactive learning spaces, all built to international standards.

Ian Hunt, Chair of the Board of Governors at Haileybury Astana, said: "The Sci-Tech Hub will not only serve as a centre for our school community, but also as a venue for national and international competitions for talented students from across Kazakhstan. Through our scholarship programme, we aim to expand access to world-class education and nurture the next generation of scientists and innovators."

The Sci-Tech Hub was completed in a record 10 months, with a total investment of KZT 3.4 billion provided by Verny Capital.

Aidan Akanov, CEO of Verny Capital, said: "The Sci-Tech Hub is a landmark initiative that reflects our commitment to the social mission of business and to advancing education in Kazakhstan. With our key stakeholder Bulat Utemuratov, we will continue investing in projects that strengthen the country's human capital and create lasting opportunities for young people."

In the coming years, the Sci-Tech Hub plans to develop partnerships with leading international research and education institutions, providing students with opportunities to work on real-world scientific challenges under expert mentorship.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793334/Haileybury_Astana_1.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793335/Haileybury_Astana_2.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793336/Haileybury_Astana_3.jpg

Photo Credit: Haileybury Astana

Photo Credit: Haileybury Astana

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/haileybury-astana-opens-state-of-the-art-sci-tech-hub-in-astana-302580905.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.