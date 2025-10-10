Healthcare Triangle, Inc: Healthcare Triangle Executes Aggressive Growth Strategy, Announcing Within One Week Both $34 Million Planned Acquisition Revenue and Processing of $20 Million in Revenue Generated by Healthcare Providers on Ezovion Platform

Back-to-Back Developments Position Company for Significant Revenue Acceleration and Recurring Revenue Stream

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq:HCTI), a leader in digital transformation solutions for the healthcare and life sciences industries, has announced two significant developments within the past few days that highlight the company's growing momentum in the AI-powered healthcare technology sector.

In an impressive one-week period, Healthcare Triangle has both signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Spain-based Teyame.AI in a transaction expected to generate approximately $34 million in incremental annual revenue, and announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary QuantumNexis has processed over $20 million in revenue generated by healthcare providers who rely on the Ezovion platform; and the consumption revenue with projections to reach $37 million within six months.

Taken together, these developments signal HCTI's strategic transformation from healthcare IT provider to comprehensive AI-driven digital health innovator with significant revenue scaling across multiple business lines.

Strategic Acquisition Creates Global Patient Engagement Platform

The Teyame.AI acquisition, announced on October 9, represents a pivotal step in HCTI's evolution. The transaction is expected to add approximately $34 million in incremental annual revenue and $4.2 million in incremental EBITDA while positioning the combined entity as a global force in AI-powered patient engagement.

Madrid-headquartered Teyame.AI has built a sophisticated platform that seamlessly blends artificial intelligence with human expertise, currently serving banking and insurance clients while piloting breakthrough healthcare applications.

The company's technology stack includes advanced chatbot automation, multilingual patient engagement tools, and real-time analytics, which are capabilities that become exponentially more powerful when integrated with HCTI's clinical systems.

The strategic acquisition addresses a critical gap in healthcare: the disconnect between advanced clinical systems and meaningful patient interaction.

By combining HCTI's deep healthcare technology expertise with Teyame's proven AI automation platform, the transaction creates an integrated ecosystem where every patient touchpoint becomes intelligent, personalized, and outcome-focused.

Importantly, this acquisition expands the company's reach into international markets and provides its customers with cutting-edge Gen AI solutions.

QuantumNexis Platform Revenue Surges, Payment Gateway Launch Imminent

Just last week, Healthcare Triangle announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary QuantumNexis has achieved a significant milestone, with its Ezovion Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platform processing over $20 million in revenue generated by healthcare providers who rely on the platform to digitize and manage their operations.

As QuantumNexis accelerates its global expansion into India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia, the total revenue processed through the platform by end users is projected to surge to $37 million over the next six months, representing an 85% increase in just half a year.

Perhaps most significantly, QuantumNexis will soon launch its proprietary integrated payment gateway, representing a pivotal evolution in the company's business model. The gateway will enable QuantumNexis to earn a percentage of all revenue processed through the platform, creating a direct, scalable revenue stream from the substantial transaction volume flowing through Ezovion.

By embedding payment processing directly into clinical workflows, QuantumNexis eliminates friction for healthcare providers while capturing recurring transaction-based revenue that scales automatically with platform growth. This effectively positions Healthcare Triangle as a hybrid SaaS + fintech company in the healthcare technology space.

Creating Multiple Value Drivers for Shareholders

The combination of the Teyame acquisition and QuantumNexis milestone creates a compelling multi-faceted growth story for Healthcare Triangle investors:

Immediate Revenue Expansion : The Teyame acquisition alone is expected to add approximately $34 million in incremental annual revenue and $4.2 million in EBITDA, while QuantumNexis platform revenue generated by healthcare providers is projected to grow from $20M to $37M within six months.

Recurring Revenue Transformation : The imminent payment gateway launch transforms platform activity into predictable, scalable recurring revenue that grows automatically with platform adoption.

Strategic Positioning : HCTI is evolving from a healthcare IT provider into a differentiated hybrid SaaS + fintech + AI-powered patient engagement company, creating multiple expansion pathways and appealing to diverse institutional investor bases.

Global Market Access : The Teyame acquisition provides immediate entry into high-growth European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and Latin American markets, while QuantumNexis expansion targets India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.

Technology Integration : Teyame's AI automation capabilities integrate seamlessly with existing HCTI platforms including ZILOY (targeting the $448+ billion global mental health market), Ezovion, and Readable.AI, creating powerful network effects and cross-selling opportunities.

Proven Execution: Both announcements demonstrate HCTI's ability to execute on multiple strategic fronts simultaneously, including organic platform growth, strategic M&A, business model innovation, and international expansion.

"The rapid increase in end-user revenue processed through Ezovion reflects strong adoption and engagement by healthcare providers," said David Ayanoglou. "By launching our payment gateway, HCTI can transform this activity into direct, recurring revenue while driving margin expansion and delivering long-term shareholder value.

Building on Established Momentum

These developments build upon HCTI's already strong operational and financial performance. The company reported Q2 2025 revenues of $3.6 million, representing 19% year-over-year growth, with management targeting approximately $20 million for full-year 2025. HCTI maintains a $15.8 million committed contract backlog providing clear revenue visibility.

HCTI has established strategic partnerships with industry giants including Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, MEDITECH, and EPIC Systems. These are relationships that provide distribution advantages and validate Healthcare Triangle's technology at the highest levels of the industry.

Recent major contract wins with California's top university medical system and Georgia's largest hospital network further demonstrate market traction, while ZILOY's U.S. launch targets mental health needs affecting over 60 million Americans in a global market valued at over $448 billion.

With two major announcements in a single week, Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq:HCTI) is demonstrating the kind of aggressive execution that signals a company in transformation mode.

The $34 million Teyame acquisition expands HCTI's footprint into international markets and creates a comprehensive AI-powered patient engagement platform, while the QuantumNexis milestone and upcoming payment gateway launch help establish a scalable recurring revenue model that positions the company as a unique hybrid SaaS + fintech player in healthcare technology.

These developments build directly on HCTI's existing momentum, including strategic partnerships with Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure; major contract wins with leading healthcare systems; and AI platforms targeting massive underserved markets.

As the company continues executing on multiple fronts simultaneously, Healthcare Triangle is positioning itself as an emerging force in the AI-driven healthcare technology sector with multiple pathways for significant revenue acceleration.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare organizations including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz and DataEz. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical & business performance optimization.

