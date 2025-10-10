K33 AB: Report from Extraordinary General Meeting in K33 AB (publ)

At the Extraordinary General Meeting in K33 AB (publ) ("K33" or the "company"), Reg. No 556668-3933, held on 10 October 2025, the following resolution was passed. The resolution was in accordance with the submitted proposal, described in detail in the general meeting documents which are available at the company's website, k33.com/ir.

Resolution on (a) directed new issue of shares to Middelborg Invest AS; and (b) directed issue of warrants of series 2026:3 to Middelborg Invest AS

It was resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to issue no more than 450,000,000 shares to Middelborg Invest AS, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, entailing an increase in the share capital of no more than SEK 1,641,925.733185. The subscription price per share shall amount to SEK 0.050.

It was further resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to issue no more than 900,000,000 warrants of series 2026:3 to Middelborg Invest AS, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, entitling to subscription of no more than 900,000,000 shares in the company, entailing an increase in the share capital of no more than SEK 3,283,851.466369. The warrants are issued free of charge and each (1) warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the company. The subscription price for new shares upon exercise of the warrants is SEK 0.050 per share.

