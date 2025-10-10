Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.: AELF Joins Airlink as a Platinum Sponsor Supporting Global Humanitarian Efforts

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. ("AELF") has partnered with Airlink, an aviation-focused humanitarian aid and disaster-relief organization, as a Platinum-level sponsor by committing $100,000 to support Airlink's emergency response missions.

"Over the last 15 years, Airlink has brought together resources in the aviation industry to aid millions of people impacted by disasters and crises around the world," said Joe Cirillo, Chief Commercial Officer for AELF. "At AELF, we are committed to joining our industry peers to provide support to those in need and are humbled to support Airlink's critically important missions."

Airlink works with its airline and logistics partners to help NGOs respond to humanitarian emergencies by sending aid and skilled responders when urgently required. Since 2010, Airlink has been solving complex logistical challenges in regions experiencing disaster and humanitarian crisis, driven by the mission to transport supplies from nonprofit organization partners (NGOs) to affected regions via airline and logistics partners.

"The ability to send aid and transport responders both flexibly and rapidly is made possible by corporate sponsors like AELF, who commit generous pledges towards humanitarian causes," said Stephanie Steege, Vice President of Humanitarian Programs at Airlink. "We thank everyone at AELF for their dedication to helping communities in crisis around the world through Airlink."

Airlink's responses to hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, tsunamis and other disasters have brought lifesaving and life-changing aid to some of the world's most vulnerable communities in need of immediate, medium or long-term recovery.

ABOUT AELF

AELF is an experienced, US-based commercial aircraft lessor offering customized, flexible capital solutions to airlines, lessors, banks and non-traditional aircraft owners. AELF has been in operation for over a decade and is continually expanding its commercial aircraft and engine portfolio. AELF acquires aircraft on long term lease with a broad range of airline partners and acquires dormant or stub leased assets and completes maintenance and re-marketing programs to return them to service. AELF is an Expedition Partners company. Learn more at www.aelfinc.com and www.expeditionpartnersllc.com.

ABOUT AIRLINK

Airlink is a global humanitarian nonprofit organization delivering critical aid to communities in crisis by providing free or discounted airlift and logistical solutions to vetted nonprofit partners, changing how the humanitarian community responds to disasters worldwide. Its network includes over 250 aid organizations and over 50 commercial and charter airlines. Since its inception in 2010, Airlink has flown 14,000 relief workers and transported 18 million pounds of humanitarian cargo, directly helping 63 million people impacted by natural and man-made disasters. In 2025 Airlink celebrates its 15th anniversary. For more information, visit airlinkflight.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

