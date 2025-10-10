Blaqclouds Inc.: Blaqclouds, Inc. (Nevada) Reinstates Shannon Hill as CEO and Chairman Following Successful Governance Transition

ROBESONIA, Pa., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc., a Nevada corporation (OTC: BCDS), is pleased to announce the reinstatement of Shannon Hill as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. This marks a pivotal milestone in the company's restructuring and reaffirms its commitment to responsible governance, innovation, and strategic execution.

This leadership change follows the resolution of outstanding governance matters and the formal conclusion of all activities under the prior executive team. Blaqclouds' parent company, Blaqclouds, Inc. (Wyoming), has successfully reestablished full operational oversight of the Nevada entity, securing all corporate records, restoring management control, and implementing a robust governance framework.

"This is more than a leadership appointment - it's the restoration of direction, discipline, and long-term vision for Blaqclouds Nevada," said reappointed CEO and Chairman Shannon Hill. "With the support of our parent company and strategic partners, we're moving forward with clarity and confidence, focused on building blockchain-powered financial infrastructure that serves the real-world economy."

The reinstatement of Mr. Hill represents a renewed emphasis on transparency, shareholder value, and unified execution across the Blaqclouds ecosystem, including key initiatives like ShopWithCrypto.io and the ZXUSD stablecoin.

Transition from Previous Management

This transition follows a comprehensive operational restructuring led by the Board of Directors. To preserve progress made since November 2024 and to protect the company's technological and commercial assets, the Board formed Blaqclouds, Inc. (Wyoming) as a new parent entity. This move enabled swift and strategic corrective actions to secure shareholder value while navigating internal challenges.

With governance now fully restored, Blaqclouds has eliminated potential liabilities tied to previous management and restructured the Nevada entity to serve a clearly defined role within the broader corporate ecosystem.

Strategic Role of Blaqclouds Nevada

Under the leadership of Mr. Hill, Blaqclouds, Inc. (Nevada) will function as a majority-owned subsidiary of Blaqclouds Wyoming and serve two critical financial roles:

Funding partner for the ShopWithCrypto.io platform, managing and providing the gift card liquidity float.

Minting and compliance partner for the ZXUSD stablecoin, an EVM-compatible digital dollar pegged to U.S. fiat reserves.

Management of consumer facing applications as well as non-core applications such as Ampleswap, Reflex and the Deploy suite of Dapps..

In return for these services, Blaqclouds Nevada will receive:

a fixed annual yield on funds provided for ShopWithCrypto float operations

a fixed allocation of the total ZXUSD token supply

ownership of non-core assets

These roles position Blaqclouds Nevada as the financial backbone of the broader Blaqclouds ecosystem, directly supporting real-world crypto adoption at scale.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds bridges legacy finance with decentralized networks, creating seamless, real-world blockchain solutions that unify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and useful as cash.

Flagship consumer applications include:

ShopWithCrypto.io - Crypto-to-gift card commerce

ZEUSxPay.io - Web3 payment infrastructure

DEX.ZEUSx.io - EVM-native decentralized exchange

ApolloWallet.io - Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

A full list of Blaqclouds WY and NV platforms can be found at: www.blaqclouds.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Blaqclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Blaqclouds, Inc.

c/o theAlley.io

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io/

