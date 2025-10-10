HVA Group Launches DNEX: Building Vietnam's Gateway to Global Digital Asset Markets

HVA Group Integrates Proven Technology Infrastructure, Financial Institution Partnerships, and Regulatory Expertise to Build Vietnam's Gateway to Global Digital Asset Markets

DA NANG, VIETNAM / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / HVA Group has officially launched DNEX Digital Asset Exchange - positioning itself as the strategic architect of Vietnam's emerging digital asset future. Unveiled at a landmark ceremony at National Assembly Guest House in Da Nang on October 10, 2025, DNEX represents HVA's most ambitious initiative to date, leveraging the group's proven track record in scaling technology ventures and engaging Vietnam's most experienced financial, technology, and regulatory leaders.

This is more than a platform launch - it's the foundation of a comprehensive integrated digital asset ecosystem for Vietnam. HVA combines established technology infrastructure managing over 7 million users, strong relationships with leading financial institutions, and regulatory expertise gained through direct participation in crafting Vietnam's digital asset framework under the government's Resolution 05/2025 pilot framework. This comprehensive alliance is designed to position Vietnam alongside Singapore and Dubai as a premier regulated digital asset hub in Southeast Asia, with the potential to generate significant tax revenue while creating sophisticated employment opportunities in blockchain technology and financial engineering.

VIETNAM'S DIGITAL ASSET MARKET OPPORTUNITY

According to the 2025 Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index, Vietnam ranks among the top five globally in cryptocurrency adoption, with an estimated 17 million holders and over $200 billion in annual trading volume currently flowing to offshore exchanges. The government's resolution 05/2025, issued in September 2025, established a robust regulatory framework requiring VND 10,000 billion (approximately $400 million) minimum capital, over 65% domestic ownership, and proven operational capabilities.

"Vietnam's digital asset market represents not just commercial opportunity, but national economic foundation development," said Nguyen Dinh Thang, DNEX Chairman and former Chairman of LienVietPostBank. "We're building comprehensive systems to support Vietnam's digital economy transformation, starting with education and preparation to ensure sustainable market development."

HVA Group has led extensive preparations since September 2025, developing regulatory compliance frameworks, assembling experienced leadership, and cultivating partnerships across Vietnam's banking and technology sectors to position DNEX at the forefront of this market transformation. The assembled leadership team combines decades of expertise from senior banking executives, technology operators managing multi-million user platforms, venture capital leaders, and specialists in regulatory compliance - bringing together the depth required to navigate Vietnam's evolving digital asset landscape. As a pioneering publicly-listed company with direct digital asset holdings, HVA Group brings validated understanding of the market dynamics and regulatory requirements essential for building a sustainable framework.

STRATEGIC PARTNER ECOSYSTEM: COMPREHENSIVE ALLIANCE

DNEX's strength lies in the integration of experienced leadership with a carefully cultivated ecosystem of strategic partners spanning international technology providers, domestic banking institutions, and advisory networks. The initiative brings together former senior executives from major Vietnamese banks with proven digital transformation track records, technology leaders with operational experience serving millions of users, and investment professionals with deep expertise in Vietnam's technology ecosystem - creating comprehensive capabilities across banking transformation, technology operations, regulatory framework development, and investment management.

Financial Institution Partnerships: HVA Group is engaging with Vietnam's leading financial institutions, including major state-owned and private banks. These relationships will provide institutional credibility and operational capabilities essential for regulatory compliance. Leading securities firms are contributing market expertise that will enable DNEX to expand into tokenized securities and sophisticated financial instruments.

"We're building an alliance that combines institutional banking strength, Onus Labs' proven technology serving millions of users, and international expertise to create extensive capabilities," noted Eric Vuong. "We're not building from theory-we're leveraging field-tested operations and establishing institutional relationships that will support a sustainable market ecosystem."

Technology Infrastructure: The Onus Labs ecosystem provides established platform architecture offering immediate access to certified compliance systems, security protocols, and user management frameworks meeting both Vietnamese and international standards. OnusChain (Vietnam-developed Layer 1 blockchain), xBank (SME and startup financial services), and advanced AI and Big Data systems deliver a full-stack technology solution for risk management and compliance monitoring.

International Partnership: Vemanti Group Inc., a U.S.-listed fintech company, provides crucial international connectivity and credibility. Focused on Southeast Asia market expansion, Vemanti brings valuable partnership capabilities through deep integration with the Onus ecosystem, ensuring DNEX meets international compliance standards while maintaining access to global markets and best practices.

Investment and Advisory Network: FUNDGO Venture Capital serves as a key Vietnam technology investment fund, led by experienced investment professionals with track records spanning policy development, media strategy, and portfolio management, providing both capital and operational guidance for DNEX's development. Pacific Bridge Capital contributes international investment expertise and cross-border transaction capabilities. TSS Digital Asset Management offers institutional-grade custody and management services that will ensure DNEX meets the highest standards for asset protection. Multiple industry associations, including the Vietnam Digital Asset Alliance, provide ongoing policy advocacy and regulatory guidance, helping DNEX navigate Vietnam's evolving regulatory landscape.

PHASED MARKET ENTRY: SIMULATION TO COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS

At the launch ceremony, DNEX introduced its methodical, phased approach to market entry-beginning with an advanced simulation platform before progressing to full commercial operations.

Current Phase: DNEX Simulation Platform

The DNEX Simulation platform, launched as the initiative's first operational component, represents Vietnam's first digital asset trading simulation environment. This controlled sandbox serves multiple important purposes:

Market Education: Provides a risk-free environment for market participants, investors, and professionals to develop expertise in digital asset operations, portfolio management, and risk assessment

Technology Validation: Enables thorough testing of technical systems, security protocols, and compliance frameworks in controlled conditions

Regulatory Collaboration: Offers a demonstration environment for regulatory authorities to evaluate operational standards and assess readiness for licensing

Team Development: Supports training of operational teams and standardization of processes before commercial deployment

"The simulation platform demonstrates our commitment to building proper foundations," stated Nguyen Chi Cong, General Director of DNEX. "We're focusing on education, technology validation, and operational readiness-preparing the systems and processes that will support Vietnam's digital asset market when full licensing becomes available."

The phased approach aligns with both international regulatory best practices and Vietnam's prudent financial innovation philosophy, positioning DNEX to transition smoothly to licensed operations once all requirements are fully satisfied.

"DNEX's role extends beyond trading services-we're building platforms to support Vietnam's digital economy transformation goals," notes Nguyen Dinh Thang. "This requires thinking beyond immediate commercial opportunities to consider how digital assets can support financial inclusion, enable new forms of economic organization, and position Vietnam as a regional leader in financial technology innovation."

REGULATORY COMPLIANCE AND OPERATIONAL READINESS

The HVA-DNEX alliance has systematically prepared to meet every requirement established under Resolution 05/2025, demonstrating full readiness for participation in Vietnam's digital asset pilot program.

Regulatory Framework Alignment: DNEX has established the foundation to meet all capital adequacy standards, developed security protocols aligned with international best practices, structured governance frameworks addressing regulatory expectations, and designed ownership structures prioritizing Vietnamese control while incorporating international expertise appropriately. The planned ownership structure maintains more than 65% domestic ownership while keeping international partnerships below the 49% threshold.

Capital Structure: The alliance is prepared to meet the VND 10,000 billion (approximately $400 million) minimum capital requirement with mandated ownership allocations, supported by commitments from partner institutions and investors, including HVA's increase to VND 500 billion (approximately $20 million).

Security Infrastructure: DNEX is positioned to implement advanced systems incorporating international KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) standards, drawing on battle-tested frameworks from Onus Labs' operational experience. This foundation provides tested security protocols and compliance systems enabling effective prevention of financial crime while protecting legitimate users.

Technical Capabilities: OnusChain blockchain infrastructure has been developed, tested, and operationally verified through existing deployments, providing DNEX with mature technology that reduces implementation risks while ensuring domestic technology sovereignty.

Demonstrated Execution Capability: HVA Group's track record includes strong revenue growth demonstrating ability to scale operations rapidly while maintaining quality and compliance. The leadership team includes executives who have guided major Vietnamese financial institutions through comprehensive digital transformation while participating directly in crafting the regulatory framework DNEX now operates under, combined with technology leaders managing platforms serving over 7 million users and specialists bringing cross-sector compliance perspectives from highly regulated industries. As one of Vietnam's pioneering publicly-listed companies with direct digital asset holdings, HVA brings demonstrated market understanding and operational experience. Rather than starting from zero, DNEX leverages existing user bases and operational expertise to accelerate market entry. Leadership depth spans decades of combined experience in banking, fintech, and regulatory environments, enabling DNEX to anticipate challenges and make informed decisions balancing innovation with prudence.

"Our systematic preparation reflects a deep understanding of what successful digital asset operations require," explains Eric Vuong. "This assembled board combines regulatory credibility, technical expertise, and proven operational capability-capabilities we're now applying to Vietnam's regulated digital asset market."

VISION FOR VIETNAM'S DIGITAL ECONOMY

Beyond commercial objectives, the HVA-DNEX alliance views its participation in Vietnam's digital asset pilot program as an opportunity to contribute to national economic development across multiple dimensions.

Capital Repatriation: By bringing offshore trading volume back to Vietnam, DNEX can help capture value currently flowing to foreign exchanges, retaining economic activity within Vietnam's borders where it generates tax revenue, creates jobs, and supports domestic economic growth.

Employment Creation: DNEX's operations in Da Nang International Financial Center will create sophisticated job opportunities requiring advanced skills in blockchain technology, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and financial engineering-offering Vietnamese talent compelling alternatives to emigration.

Innovation Ecosystem: By demonstrating that sophisticated financial technology ventures can succeed in Vietnam's regulatory environment, DNEX can catalyze broader blockchain startup development and technology advancement. Success breeds success-DNEX's achievements can inspire and enable subsequent waves of innovation.

Regional Leadership: As Southeast Asian nations compete to establish themselves as fintech and digital economy hubs, Vietnam's early adoption of complete digital asset regulation could provide first-mover advantages. DNEX's success would validate Vietnam's regulatory approach, potentially attracting international investment and establishing Vietnam as Southeast Asia's preferred regulated crypto hub.

IMPLEMENTATION ROADMAP

DNEX's development follows a structured phased approach aligned with regulatory requirements and market readiness:

Foundation Phase (Q4 2025): Operating DNEX Simulation platform for education and technology validation while completing regulatory documentation under Resolution 05/2025 pilot framework, finalizing capital commitments, and establishing governance structures with Level 4 security certification.

Platform Development (Q1-Q2 2026): Infrastructure completion-trading systems, custody solutions, KYC/AML protocols, and risk management-while securing regulatory feedback and finalizing partnership agreements with securities firms and fund management companies.

Launch Phase (Q3-Q4 2026): DNEX pilot operations with core products including Spot Trading, Staking, Derivatives, Custody, and AI Wealth Advisor, while expanding trading membership and testing cross-listing with international markets.

Expansion Phase (2027+): Scaling product offerings to include RWA (Real World Asset) tokenization, lending products, and global user access, while deepening partnerships with major financial institutions across ASEAN and beyond, targeting over 20 institutional trading members.

Each phase builds systematically on verified capabilities, with continuous adaptation based on regulatory guidance and operational feedback, ensuring DNEX's evolution matches both market readiness and regulatory comfort.

GOVERNANCE PHILOSOPHY

"Building together - of the people, by the people, for the people" represents HVA Group's commitment to transparent, community-focused development that aligns Vietnam's cooperative economic principles with international financial standards. Sustainable success requires balancing stakeholder interests: users seeking efficient services, regulators protecting financial stability, investors expecting returns, and society benefiting from innovation. DNEX's governance structures are designed to align these interests synergistically, creating infrastructure serving Vietnam's digital economy development for the long term.

STRATEGIC READINESS MEETS HISTORIC OPPORTUNITY

The launch of DNEX marks a significant milestone in Vietnam's digital asset market evolution. HVA Group brings together experienced leadership, validated technology infrastructure, strong partnerships with leading institutions, and systematic regulatory alignment - transforming from preparation to execution. As Vietnam implements comprehensive digital asset regulation, organizations demonstrating operational capability, regulatory sophistication, and proven track records are positioned to contribute meaningfully to market development while maintaining the rigorous standards that sustainable financial infrastructure requires.

About HVA Group:

HVA Group (HVA Investment Joint Stock Company) is a pioneering investment and technology holding company focused on Vietnam's digital economy transformation. Listed on Vietnam's stock exchange since 2016 (Ticker: HVA), HVA has distinguished itself as one of the country's first publicly-traded companies to build a comprehensive digital asset investment portfolio - demonstrating a forward-thinking approach to emerging asset classes years before mainstream adoption. HVA's digital asset holdings span multiple categories including major cryptocurrencies, tokenized commodities (gold), blockchain infrastructure investments, and stakes in digital asset platforms and technology companies. The group's investment philosophy emphasizes sustainable growth, regulatory compliance, and meaningful contribution to Vietnam's economic development. Through its leadership in FUNDGO Venture Capital and strategic partnerships across banking, technology, and regulatory sectors, HVA Group serves as a bridge between traditional finance and emerging digital assets, supporting Vietnam's evolution toward a modern, technology-driven financial ecosystem. Investors can access HVA's financial reports and disclosures at: https://hva.group/en

About DNEX:

DNEX Digital Asset Exchange Joint Stock Company is a collaborative platform initiative founded by HVA Group and strategic partners to participate in Vietnam's digital asset market pilot program under Resolution 05/2025/NQ-CP. Built on the principle of "building together - of the people, by the people, for the people," DNEX combines proven technology infrastructure from partners like Onus Labs, extensive banking relationships, and experienced leadership to support Vietnam's digital financial transformation. The platform is designed to meet international compliance standards while serving Vietnamese market needs, contributing to the nation's goal of establishing itself as Southeast Asia's leading regulated digital asset hub.

