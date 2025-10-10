NGS Group Aktiebolag has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.

As the shares have been admitted to trading on NGM Nordic SME, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in NGS Group Aktiebolag.

Short name: NGS ISIN code: SE0009947708 Order book ID: 122588

The last day of trading will be October 24, 2025.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB