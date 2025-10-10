Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - OysterLink data shows a surprising trend: Indianapolis, IN, now leads the nation in Hotel Manager openings, beating out big names like Chicago, Las Vegas, and Miami. The surge comes from the city's growing role in conventions, sports, and business travel.

Indianapolis Leads Nation in Hotel Manager Openings with 107, Followed by Austin and Nashville



Key Highlights from the Data:

Indianapolis, IN , reported 107 Hotel Manager openings (#1 nationally).

, reported 107 Hotel Manager openings (#1 nationally). Austin, TX, came close with 106, while Nashville, TN, followed with 96.

This wave of postings signals major investment and new property growth in Indianapolis, making it a rising hot spot for hospitality careers. "This isn't a blip - it's a structural change," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "Downtown development and convention expansion are fueling strong demand for senior managers."

What This Means for Job Seekers and Employers

For job seekers: Indianapolis offers strong career opportunities, especially for managers aiming for quick advancement and large-scale projects.

Indianapolis offers strong career opportunities, especially for managers aiming for quick advancement and large-scale projects. For employers: To stay competitive, Indianapolis businesses need to match salaries with fast-growing markets like Austin and Denver to attract top national talent.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals with over 400,000 monthly visitors. OysterLink connects talent with opportunities across the U.S., including the top-paying part-time bartender jobs in Miami and part-time baker jobs in Miami.

The platform also offers trend reports, expert insights, and interviews with leaders in hospitality. To explore more data-driven insights or post a job that works for today's talent, visit www.oysterlink.com.

