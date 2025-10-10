Anzeige
10.10.2025 17:24 Uhr
Humphrey Kariuki, Founder, Janus Continental Group and Patron of MKWC: Humphrey Kariuki named IUCN Patron of Nature at World Conservation Congress

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has officially named Humphrey Kariuki as its newest Patron of Nature, in an announcement made during the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi.

His appointment marks a historic milestone as he becomes the first African to be recognised as an IUCN Patron of Nature, underscoring his leadership in African-led conservation and his long-standing commitment to sustainable development across the continent.

"I am delighted to welcome Mr Humphrey Kariuki, who has had a lifelong passion for wildlife and a long history of supporting conservation efforts in Kenya, to the IUCN's Patrons of Nature. His leadership and long-standing commitment to advancing sustainable, homegrown conservation solutions in Africa is inspiring, and his experience will be invaluable as we work together to protect biodiversity, empower local communities, and accelerate climate action. With his vision and support, we can expand IUCN's impact and help shape a more resilient and nature-positive future for our precious planet. We look forward to working with Mr Kariuki as we drive for ambitious action on biodiversity and climate," said Dr Grethel Aguilar, IUCN Director General.

"I am deeply honoured to be named a Patron of Nature by IUCN," said Humphrey Kariuki in his acceptance remarks. "This recognition serves as a tribute to Africa's role in global conservation. I look forward to working with IUCN and fellow Patrons to demonstrate that investing in nature is essential for our planet's future and a catalyst for sustainable economic growth."

A visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist, Humphrey Kariuki is the Patron of the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC), one of Africa's leading conservation institutions.

Humphrey Kariuki's conservation leadership is most visible through the breeding and rewilding of the Critically Endangered Mountain bongo, a rare antelope found only in Kenya's highland forests.

Beyond species recovery, Kariuki is a strong advocate for total environmental restoration. Kariuki champions eco-livelihoods that link environmental protection with economic growth, showing how communities can thrive while safeguarding nature through eco-tourism, sustainable farming, and forestry.

Established in 2010, the IUCN Patrons of Nature brings together high-level leaders committed to advancing biodiversity conservation and the sustainable use of natural resources.

For more details about Humphrey Kariuki's work, please visit www.humphreykariuki.com.

(Video Link)

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793452/HK_Abu_Dhabi.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793443/HK_IUCN.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793472/JCG_logo.jpg

Humphrey Kariuki makes his remarks at the IUCN World Conservation Congress after he was officially named as the newest Patron of Nature and only African to be recognised as a Patron.

JCG logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/humphrey-kariuki-named-iucn-patron-of-nature-at-world-conservation-congress-302580967.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
