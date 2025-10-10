New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Creative Director Benjamin Benichou has announced the launch of Masters of AI, a pioneering educational program designed to help creative professionals master AI-powered workflows. The program addresses a critical skills gap in the creative industry as AI tools become essential rather than optional for professional practice.



Benichou, who leads creative studio 3.11LABS, a New York-based creative studio, and has worked with major brands and agencies, developed the program after recognizing that creatives needed more than prompt sheets and tool tutorials. The curriculum teaches fundamental concepts that remain relevant even as specific tools evolve.

"AI is just a tool. It can make you more efficient and remove previous limitations, but it's still a tool that is nothing without human creativity, vision and strategy," Benichou said. "This is the single biggest opportunity for creatives to finally break free from previous constraints and gain financial freedom."

The program has expanded rapidly since its initial launch, adding new curriculum on AI video production and advanced workflow integration within weeks of major tool releases. Benichou updated the curriculum with five new lessons just two weeks after testing breakthrough model Nano Banana.

The curriculum challenges traditional creative workflows that once required weeks of moodboards and pre-production. Benichou teaches creatives to visualize concepts immediately while establishing frameworks to prevent getting lost in endless iterations.

"Before AI, you could have the best vision, taste and idea, but you were constantly limited by client understanding, budget and production limitations," Benichou explained. "Now you can visualize your idea way quicker and make it easier for other people to see it."

The program emphasizes that taste, visual culture, and creative references remain the primary differentiators as AI tools democratize production capabilities. Benichou teaches students to develop agile problem-solving skills as tools become obsolete overnight.

Student discussions address controversial topics including pricing strategies for AI work. Benichou challenges the view of AI as merely a cost-cutting tool, instead positioning it as an opportunity to produce content at scale and drive revenue growth through localized, high-performing assets.

The program has attracted experienced creative professionals seeking to upskill rather than beginners. Benichou notes that senior creatives bring essential taste and curation abilities developed over years of practice.



The program has already enrolled over 600 creative professionals working at major brands and agencies, validating strong market demand for AI education tailored specifically to creative practitioners.

Masters of AI positions itself at the intersection of traditional creative disciplines and emerging AI technologies, creating a community of forward-thinking professionals adapting to transform the industry rather than fear displacement.

