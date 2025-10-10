HEMI AND DOMINARI SECURITIES TO DEVELOP DIGITAL ASSET TREASURY AND ETF PLATFORMS

Dominari's investment and partnership with Hemi represents an opportunity to bridge Wall Street and the Bitcoin economy amid America's accelerating embrace of crypto

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hemispheres Foundation, an independent organization dedicated to the advancement and adoption of Hemi , the world's largest programmability layer on Bitcoin, today announced a strategic investment from American Ventures, and an engagement with Dominari Securities, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and investment bank based in New York ("Dominari") and a subsidiary of Dominari Holdings, Inc. (DOMH). As part of the deal, Dominari and Hemi will jointly develop regulated digital asset and ETF platforms designed to expand institutional utility of the $HEMI token.

Dominari rose to prominence this year by becoming a key partner and dealmaker for digital asset treasury companies, including American Bitcoin Corp., Tron, Inc., Inc., Dogehash Technologies, Inc., and New America Acquisition I Corp. Dominari quickly expanded its influence through ventures aligned with emerging sectors such as AI, data infrastructure, and digital assets. These transactions positioned Dominari at the forefront of high-profile investment opportunities, marking a transformative year in its corporate trajectory.

American Ventures, through Dominari, co-led an extended growth round of Hemi's recent $15 million financing, backed by YZi Labs, Breyer Capital, Republic Crypto, and HyperChain Capital. As the largest programmability layer on Bitcoin today, this financing will help accelerate institutional adoption of Bitcoin yield strategies.

By developing a digital asset treasury (DAT) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the collaboration will serve as a regulated gateway for enterprises, institutions, and sovereign entities seeking exposure to bitcoin-centric markets. The partnership combines Hemi's vision for programmable bitcoin with Dominari's deep expertise in capital markets and digital assets, creating the foundation for treasury-grade solutions in yield generation, asset management, and programmable finance.

"Bitcoin and Ethereum are no longer silos; they are increasingly interconnected components of a broader financial network," said Jeff Garzik, Co-Founder of Hemi and former Bitcoin Core developer. "This partnership with Dominari enables Hemi to take the next step in making digital assets not just programmable, but institutionally deployable."

"Partnering with Hemi represents a compelling opportunity to bridge traditional finance with the emerging Bitcoin economy," said Kyle Wool, President of Dominari Holdings, and CEO of Dominari Securities. "We believe Hemi is uniquely positioned to deliver the infrastructure and access that institutional investors demand."

Disclaimer: This press release contains some forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory developments, and other factors. Actual results may differ materially. Nothing in this release should be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful.

About Hemi

Hemi makes Bitcoin programmable, yield-generating, and composable - unlocking the next wave of Bitcoin-based decentralized finance. Built on the combined strengths of Bitcoin and Ethereum, Hemi is a modular protocol engineered for performance, security, and programmability. Hemi was co-founded by Jeff Garzik, a former Bitcoin core developer; Maxwell Sanchez, inventor of the Proof-of-Proof consensus protocol; and crypto pioneer and investor Matthew Roszak. Hemi is backed by leading investors, including YZi Labs, Breyer Capital, Big Brain Holdings, Republic Digital and Crypto.com. The Hemispheres Foundation is a global initiative focused on advancing interoperability between Bitcoin and Ethereum through education, research, and ecosystem development. Follow Hemi on X and LinkedIn .

About Dominari Securities

Dominari Securities , a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org . Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

