Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF) (FSE: BC21) (WKN: A411DV) (the "Company" or "Magma") announces the grant of 1,850,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to certain of its directors, officers, consultants, and employees pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at CAD$0.20 per share.

About Magma Silver Corp.

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resources exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, developing, and operating precious metal mining projects. Listed on the TSV Venture Exchange ("MGMA"), OTCQB ("MAGMF"), and Frankfurt Exchange ("BC21"), the Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver-gold project in the mining-friendly country of Peru. Niñobamba spans an 8 km mineralized corridor in a prolific geological belt of both a high-sulphidation and low-sulfidation epithermal system. Extensive exploration by Newmont Corporation, AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Bear Creek Mining Corporation and Rio Silver, has demonstrated significant resource potential with over CAD$14.5 million invested to date. Magma Silver is advancing its Niñobamba project using modern geological modelling and a strategic development plan. The property has excellent infrastructure, strong relationships with local communities and a regional technical team with over 50 years of mining experience in Peru.

For more information, please visit our website at www.magmasilver.com.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of current or historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Magma Silver Corp.'s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. The information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. Forward-looking statements include those in relation to (i) the accuracy of the Newmont internal assessment and the Company's ability to match future results with the Newmont results. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can't make any assurances that its expectations will be achieved. Such assumptions may prove incorrect. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance, or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this news release will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

