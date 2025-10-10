Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Phenom High Performance Medicine (Phenom HPM) announces its expansion of elite-level performance optimization services previously reserved for professional athletes to executives, biohackers, and everyday fitness enthusiasts seeking measurable improvements in energy, recovery, and overall health.





Founded in 2013 by Dr. Callum Cowan and Dr. Nicola Kempinska, the Burlington-based clinic integrates naturopathic medicine with advanced sports science to address the root causes of performance limitations rather than managing symptoms.

Dr. Cowan made history as the first naturopathic doctor to join an NHL coaching staff, serving with the Arizona Coyotes from 2021 to 2024. He currently serves as High Performance & Nutrition Specialist for the OHL's London Knights.

"Traditional sports medicine is reactive. You get injured, they fix you, send you back out," Dr. Cowan said. "We identified a fundamental gap in how elite sports were approaching human performance. Our approach is proactive, personalized, and addresses root causes."

Evidence-Based Performance Optimization

Phenom HPM's methodology centers on comprehensive biomarker testing that reveals hidden performance barriers conventional medicine often misses. The clinic's Performance Panel examines micronutrients, hormone profiles, inflammation markers, gut health, and food sensitivities.

In one case, a 24-year-old professional hockey player experiencing mid-season fatigue and frequent injuries tested normal on standard medical assessments. Phenom HPM's advanced testing revealed severe vitamin D deficiency, low omega-3 levels, chronic magnesium depletion, elevated inflammation markers, and hidden food sensitivities.

Within six weeks of targeted interventions, the athlete's energy improved significantly during back-to-back games. Over the remainder of the season, he recorded zero missed games and a 20% increase in point production compared to the first half.

System-Level Approach to Human Performance

The clinic offers IV nutrient therapy, hormone optimization, genetic and gut health profiling, and mental performance coaching. Services are supervised by board-certified naturopathic doctors and grounded in measurable outcomes.

"The body doesn't care whether the stressor is a Game 7 playoff or a Fortune 500 earnings call," Dr. Cowan explained. "The biochemistry of performance is universal. We use the same testing and protocols for Olympians and executives."

The clinic emphasizes that its system-level optimization benefits anyone seeking improved performance and wellness.

Redefining Healthcare Through Prevention

With over 15 years of experience coaching elite athletes, Dr. Cowan positions Phenom HPM at the forefront of preventative, personalized medicine. The clinic's approach challenges the conventional healthcare model by focusing on optimization rather than symptom management.

"You have no idea how good your body is designed to feel and perform until you remove the friction that's holding it back," Dr. Cowan said. "This isn't about treating symptoms or managing decline. It's about showing people just how much more their body is capable of."

Phenom HPM's integrative model represents a shift from reactive to proactive healthcare, from fragmented to integrated care, and from managing average health to achieving optimized performance.

About Phenom High Performance Medicine

Phenom High Performance Medicine is a Burlington, Ontario-based clinic founded in 2013 that combines naturopathic medicine with advanced sports science to optimize human performance. The clinic serves elite athletes, executives, and everyday individuals seeking evidence-based approaches to peak health, longevity, and performance. All treatments are supervised by board-certified

naturopathic doctors in Burlington, ON.

