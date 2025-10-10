TOKYO, Japan, Oct 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today issued the company's integrated report, the "Honda Report 2025," and made it available on the company website.The annual Honda Report summarizes the medium- to long-term initiatives Honda pursues in order to enhance its future corporate value. This report also introduces Honda's future vision of continuing to be the driving force to move people and society forward with "The Power of Dreams," as well as the value proposition of Honda.By issuing the annual integrated report, Honda aims to offer its investors and all other stakeholders more information to deepen their understanding of Honda corporate activities, as well as to create more opportunities for interactive communications and increase the range of information for disclosure, through which Honda strives to further increase its corporate value.URL: https://global.honda/en/sustainability/integratedreport/Honda has been issuing its annual integrated report as a voluntary disclosure since 2022.In this fourth year of the report, Honda explains how it is leveraging its strengths to quickly and flexibly overcome major shifts in the business environment, reaffirming its commitment to contribute to society through its mobility products and services to address societal issues related to the environment and safety.Moreover, focusing on communicating the unique characteristics of Honda in an easy-to-understand manner, the Honda Report 2025 highlights the longstanding corporate culture and "people" of Honda to convey strong messages built around all members of Honda who embrace their own dreams and aspirations. The value creation process - where all members of Honda enable the realization of Honda growth strategies while being driven by the power of their own dreams - is told in a compelling way in this year's report.For more details, please visit:https://global.honda/content/dam/site/global-en/topics-new/cq_img/2025/c_2025-10-10eng/c_2025-10-10eng.pdfSource: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.