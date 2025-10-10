Cognixion Recognized by TIME for Best Inventions of 2025

Cognixion's non-invasive brain-computer interface powered by conversational AI, has been honored by TIME Magazine as one of the Best Inventions of 2025, celebrated for "giving voice to the voiceless."

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Cognixion, a leader in non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI), AI, and augmented reality, has been named in TIME 's Best Inventions of 2025 , recognizing innovations that are transforming lives.

Cognixion exists to restore connection. For people affected by ALS, stroke, spinal cord injury, or traumatic brain injury, communication can be lost even though awareness remains. Cognixion's mission is to bridge that silence and bring conversation back to life.

In the U.S., more than 24 million people live with chronic disabilities, and each year over one million more are diagnosed. Of these, more than three million Americans may struggle to access even basic speech communication.

Where companies such as Neuralink and Synchron are pursuing invasive brain implants - requiring surgical procedures to place sensors directly in the brain - Cognixion takes a different path. The Cognixion solution is a wearable, non-surgical system that combines brain-computer interface technology with adaptive, conversational AI. The result: speech generation, app and device control, and, eventually, mobility control - giving users greater independence while reducing the need for continuous caregiver support.

To select its Best Inventions, TIME gathered nominations from editors and correspondents worldwide, evaluating each innovation on originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. Cognixion stood out as a breakthrough in accessibility and human connection.

"Being included in TIME's Best Inventions list is a profound moment for Cognixion - but it belongs to millions who cannot speak," said Andreas Forsland, Founder & CEO of Cognixion. "Our goal is to make communication accessible again. With deeply personalized AI built into our system, nonverbal users can engage in fluent conversation. This marks a turning point for individuals who have long been locked inside their bodies. Our vision is clear: noninvasive, mobile, and accessible for everyone - widening the path for all to fully participate in life."

Cognixion is honored to have its Axon-R recognized by TIME as one of the Best Inventions of 2025, marking a historic milestone for non-invasive brain-computer interfaces. The Axon-R combines EEG neurotechnology, on-device AI classification, and a spatial computing interface designed for assistive communication - a convergence that until now had existed only in research labs. While TIME has previously honored invasive neurotechnology such as deep-brain stimulation systems, this recognition marks the first time a non-surgical, wearable interface has received such distinction. It underscores how AI and neurotechnology have moved from concept to reality, with Cognixion emerging as a leader in making these advances practical, human, and accessible.

About Cognixion

Cognixion is a neurotechnology and AI company focused on creating accessible brain-computer interfaces to empower communication, inclusion, and immersive computing. Based in Santa Barbara, California, Cognixion develops the AXON-R headset, Nucleus bio-sensing hub, and BCI Studio software. The company's mission is to restore agency and connection for people facing speech and mobility loss. Learn more at cognixion.com .

Cognixion holds FDA Breakthrough Device designation for the Cognixion ONE Axon. Its systems are available for research and development use in clinical, academic, and digital health environments. Cognixion is actively pursuing FDA clearance for non-surgical BCI solutions enabling communication and assisted reality.

Clinical trial registry: NCT07209943

About TIME Best Inventions of the Year (2025)

The TIME Best Inventions list is an annual global recognition of the 300 most consequential and innovative new products, services, and technologies that are fundamentally changing the way we live.

To assemble the list, TIME solicits nominations from its global network of editors and correspondents, focusing on advancements that demonstrate originality, creativity, efficacy, and future-forward ambition. This list serves as a definitive guide to the essential innovations that are poised to make the biggest impact on the world, recognizing the pioneering individuals and companies behind them. Inclusion is a validation of truly disruptive technology and exceptional design.

The full list of TIME's Best Inventions can be found on TIME.com .

For media inquiries, please contact press@cognixion.com

SOURCE: Cognixion

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cognixion-recognized-by-time-for-best-inventions-of-2025-1085524