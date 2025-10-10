Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. Extends Record Date for Special Stock Dividend as It Powers Ahead in the Clean Energy Revolution

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC:GREH) ("Green Rain Energy" or the "Company"), a rapidly emerging leader in the renewable energy and clean technology sectors, announced today that its Board of Directors has officially extended the Record Date for shareholders to qualify for its previously approved Special Common Stock Dividend.

Under the approved plan, shareholders will receive one (1) restricted common share for every one hundred (100) common shares held as of the new Record Date - November 15, 2025 - pending FINRA approval. The Company's Board believes this initiative underscores Green Rain Energy's commitment to rewarding long-term shareholders as it accelerates expansion in the fast-growing clean energy industry.

No fractional shares will be issued; all entitlements will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. The dividend is expected to qualify as tax-free for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

"This dividend extension represents both a reward and an invitation - a reward for the investors who have supported our clean energy mission and an invitation for new shareholders to join us as we build the next generation of sustainable power solutions," said Alfredo Papadakis, Chief Executive Officer of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. "Our company is positioned at the forefront of the renewable revolution, and we're focused on creating long-term value through innovation, integrity, and impact."

No action is required from shareholders to receive the dividend. The distribution remains subject to standard regulatory conditions, which are expected to be satisfied before the issuance date.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC:GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings is a Wyoming-based company dedicated to advancing sustainable energy initiatives through its subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc. By transforming rooftops into renewable energy assets and expanding EV charging networks nationwide, Green Rain Energy is driving the transition toward a cleaner, smarter energy future.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Green Rain Energy Holdings to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, Green Rain Energy Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

