Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: IZZ) (the "Company" or "International Prospect") announces effective October 10, 2025, it has engaged Adelaide Capital ("Adelaide"), a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, to provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company.

Adelaide is a full-service investor relations firm that brings a unique and powerful perspective and a re-engineered investor relations business model. Adelaide will work closely with International Prospect to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program, which includes assisting with non-deal roadshows, virtual campaigns, social media, conferences and assisting with investor communication. In exchange for Adelaide's services, and pursuant to an investor relations consulting agreement (the "IRA"), the Company has agreed to pay a monthly fee of up to C$3,000 per month for a 12-month term in addition to the grant of 100,000 stock options (the "Options") to Adelaide under the Company's stock option incentive plan (the "Plan"). Subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and the terms and conditions of the Plan, the Options will have an exercise price of C$0.06 and shall expire five years from the date of issuance and shall vest in four equal proportions every three months after the grant date for a period of 12 months. The IRA is subject to approval by the Exchange. Adelaide is principally owned by Deborah Honig and is an arm's length company based in Toronto, Ontario. Adelaide is a full-service investor relations and social media firm that specializes in small-cap growth companies. As of the date hereof, Adelaide does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

About International Prospect Ventures Ltd.

International Prospect Ventures is a junior mineral exploration company that holds interests in mining claims and tenements (and is continuing to acquire additional interests) located primarily in the Pilbara Craton, Western Australia, within an area Southeast of Karratha, where early-stage gold discoveries have been reported.

The Company also has a 100% interest in the Porcupine Miracle Gold Prospect, consisting of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario.

International Prospect Ventures continues to evaluate additional opportunities on an ongoing basis.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

