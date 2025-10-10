Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company'), a technology-driven private investment company focused on connecting investors with institutional-quality real estate and alternative opportunities, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in a virtual format earlier today.

At the meeting, a total of 9,303,846 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 34.75% of outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including setting the number of directors of the Company to eight directors. All of the following director nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated August 22, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year, by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting:

Kyle Pulis

Noah Murad

Drew Green

Tirta Lui

Blair McCreadie

Jas Bagry

Jeff McCann

David Michaud

Additionally, the shareholders voted to approve the Corporation's omnibus equity incentive plan and to receive the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, together with the auditor's report and to reappoint MNP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

