Axway, a 74Software company (Euronext: 74SW), a global leader in federated API management and enterprise integration, is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for API Management1 marking the 10th time Axway has been positioned as a Leader in the report. Based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, we believe the evaluation highlights the strength of Axway's Amplify API Management offering and its ability to address the growing challenges of API sprawl, governance, and AI-driven integration.

In companion research issued by Gartner along with the report, Critical Capabilities for API Management, Axway received the highest score (3.6 out of 5.0) for the Distributed API Management Use Case for the third consecutive year.2

"This is the tenth time Axway is named a Leader in this report. For us, this feels like a strong validation of Axway's vision and consistent ability to deliver," said Roland Royer, CEO at Axway. "We feel Amplify has become the enterprise control plane that brings security, governance, and intelligence to distributed ecosystems ensuring enterprises can modernize with confidence and prepare for AI at scale."

Boehringer Ingelheim, a global research-driven pharmaceutical company, is generating value through API-powered digital solutions in the cloud with Amplify.

"Through our engagement with Axway, we continue our efforts to be a data-driven enterprise, supported at every level by API enablement as a service," says Ariel Atili, Head of IT EDP API Enablement at Boehringer Ingelheim.

The Amplify Platform was selected to enable those services with a strong distributed approach to API management. "With Amplify Engage, we gain federated API management capabilities, whether APIs are on the Amplify API Management platform, AWS, or any other cloud."

With Amplify API Management, global manufacturing and engineering innovator Bosch was able to accelerate product and service innovation.

"Axway's products have steadily evolved from API gateways into a unified API management platform, leveraging Amplify Fusion and Engage to flexibly meet today's diverse needs with a clear vision," says David Geiger, Head of API Management at Bosch Digital. "Our collaboration with Axway has always demonstrated a high level of responsiveness and openness to customer-driven innovation, giving us the confidence to navigate a rapidly evolving environment."

Amplify API Management helps enterprises build secure, scalable, and intelligent ecosystems with APIs that connect everything, so they can govern confidently and accelerate transformation. The platform's distributed foundation underpins the broader Amplify ecosystem:

Amplify API Gateway secures and manages APIs at scale, enforcing enterprise-grade policies, protecting data, and ensuring reliable performance across distributed environments.

secures and manages APIs at scale, enforcing enterprise-grade policies, protecting data, and ensuring reliable performance across distributed environments. Amplify Engage empowers organizations to expose, manage, and monetize APIs securely, driving reuse and new growth opportunities.

empowers organizations to expose, manage, and monetize APIs securely, driving reuse and new growth opportunities. Amplify Fusion is a multi-pattern integration platform that unifies legacy systems, SaaS applications, APIs, and event-driven architectures into a governed layer delivering agility, visibility, and scale.

is a multi-pattern integration platform that unifies legacy systems, SaaS applications, APIs, and event-driven architectures into a governed layer delivering agility, visibility, and scale. Amplify AI Gateway extends governance into AI interactions, enabling enterprises to safely bring AI models, MCP servers, and agents into business workflows with enterprise-grade security and governance.

"As AI reshapes how enterprises operate, the ability to govern APIs and AI assets together is becoming a board-level priority," says Mourad Jaakou, General Manager of Amplify Platform at Axway. "Amplify is designed to help enterprises build on what works today while safely embracing new AI-driven capabilities with speed, intelligence, and control."

"Axway's ambition is to support every integration pattern our customers rely on from APIs and MFT to B2B/EDI, event-driven architectures, and beyond," concludes Roland Royer. "Convergence is not just a technical ambition. It is how we grow, strengthen customer relationships, and deliver differentiated value in a market that demands flexibility and control."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Click here to view a complimentary copy of the full Magic Quadrant report.

1 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for API Management, Shameen Pillai, John Santoro, Steve Schwent, Nicholas Carter, 7 October 2025

The report was published as Magic Quadrant for Application Services Governance for the year 2013 and 2015, as Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management for 2016; 2019-2022, Axway was recognized as Axway (Vordel) in 2013.

2 Gartner, Critical Capabilities for API Management, Shameen Pillai, John Santoro, Nicholas Carter, Steve Schwent, 7 October 2025

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Axway

Axway is an independent technology provider that sustainably grows enduring value for our customers based on a history of trust, security, and stability that goes back nearly 25 years. Our extensive portfolio, which encompasses Managed File Transfer, B2B Integration, Financial Accounting Hub, and comprehensive API management through Amplify, empowers organizations to seamlessly integrate their internal and external ecosystems and succeed in a shifting digital business landscape. Learn more at axway.com.

