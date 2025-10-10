Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
10.10.2025 21:38 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Meet the Companies - New to The Street's Accredited Investor Event Returns October 21-22 at Hudson Yards, NYC

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the nation's longest-running business television brands airing as sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg, announces its upcoming "Meet the Companies" Accredited Investor Event, taking place October 21 and 22, 2025, at Hudson Yards, New York City.

This exclusive two-day, invitation-only event connects public and private company executives with a curated audience of accredited and institutional investors seeking exposure to high-growth companies and innovative opportunities across diverse sectors.

Beginning at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, October 22, each presenting company will deliver a 15-20-minute presentation, followed by a 10-minute Q&A session. After each session, presenters and investors will meet for private one-on-one meetings in the boardroom suites.

All presentations and interviews will be professionally filmed and produced by New to The Street's award-winning media team. The content will be distributed across New to The Street and NewsOut's combined 3.9 million YouTube subscribers, and amplified across social media platforms, including X (Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn, reaching more than 711,000 followers, subscribers, and engaged viewers.

"This is a zero-vendor event - every company presenting receives authentic, national-scale media exposure," said Vince Caruso, Creator and Executive Producer of New to The Street. "Unlike typical investor conferences, this event comes with real media distribution that continues to drive awareness long after the event concludes."

The Meet the Companies event underscores New to The Street's commitment to providing Predictable Media - a performance-driven model combining sponsored television programming, earned media, and outdoor advertising that brings credibility, exposure, and measurable value to growth-stage and public companies alike.

Featured Companies

  • Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR)

  • DataVault Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT)

  • Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP)

  • PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:PETV)

  • Skip Barber Racing School

  • Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN)

  • David Briones - BRIO Financial

  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)

  • MUSQ - The Music ETF (NYSE:MUSQ)

  • NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI)

  • Additional Presenting Companies To Be Announced

RSVP - Accredited Investors Only

Attendance is limited to accredited and institutional investors
To request access or confirm attendance, please email Grace@NewtoTheStreet.com

About New to The Street
New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored and syndicated television brands, broadcasting nationwide on Fox Business and Bloomberg as sponsored programming. Since 2009, New to The Street has produced over 600 episodes featuring CEOs and founders from the NYSE, NASDAQ, and global markets. The brand also operates one of the largest business YouTube channels with millions of subscribers and maintains extensive outdoor billboard visibility across Times Square and the NYC Financial District.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
New to The Street / FMW Media Works
Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/meet-the-companies-new-to-the-streets-accredited-investor-event-returns-octobe-1085611

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.